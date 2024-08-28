Glasgow Road Closures: Busy Glasgow road set to close overnight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A busy Glasgow road is set to close for one night at the end of August

The Clydeside Expressway Eastbound will close overnight for one night at the end of August to allow surveys and signage amendments to the overhead gantries on the road.

Between 8pm on 29 August until 6am on 30 August the Clydeside Expressway Eastbound between Victoria Park Dr South and the Glasgow Harbour on Ramp will be closed.

There will also be a full closure of the westbound carriageway of the A814 Clydeside Expressway between Argyle Street and the Stobcross Road on-slip.

There will be diversions in place but motorists are advised to plan ahead with their journey and allow for extra time getting between both locations.