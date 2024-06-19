Glasgow Road Closures: Busy Glasgow streets set to be closed for filming of Apple TV drama
Glasgow streets are once again set to be transformed as filming is to take place for Apple TV drama The Debutante.
The Debutante was last filmed in the city two years ago as the streets of Glasgow doubled for 1890s New York. The show is being produced by The Forge Entertainment, a UK-based drama production company set up by George Faber, who has worked on major TV programmes including Channel 4 hits ‘Skins’ and ‘Shameless’.
What roads are closed in Glasgow for Debutante 2 filming?
Roads affected and dates and times of restriction applying to all vehicles, except for an emergency service vehicle carrying out an emergency response or vehicles given permission from Glasgow City Council’s events section.
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
From 06:00hrs on June 30 2024 until 23:59hrs on July 1 2024
Stag Street for its full length and Clydebrae Street for its full length
Prohibition of vehicle movements
From 06:00hrs on June 30 2024 until 23:59hrs on July 1 2024
Stag Street for its full length and Clydebrae Street for its full length
Govan Road, bus lane only, between Napier Street and Stag Street (Govan Road remains open)
