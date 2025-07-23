Several roads in Glasgow are set to be closed for the filming of a new Spider-Man movie.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to welcome back its friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, and it turns out his neighbourhood is Glasgow city centre.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, stated for release on July 31, 2026, will be the fourth solo outing for Tom Holland's Peter Parker, following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, released in 2021. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the film is expected to delve deeper into Peter's college life, post-multiverse chaos.

Glasgow is set to play a starring role in the Hollywood blockbuster with filming planned for Bothwell Street, St Vincent Street, Waterloo Street, and Oak Street through to Richmond Street. Scenes will involve vehicles on the road around Bothwell street, with plans to close the street between Pitt Street and Hope Street. George Square, currently closed for renovation, will be part of filming plans in Glasgow.

What roads are closed in Glasgow for the filming of the new Spider-Man movie?

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 31 July 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 15 August 2025

Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Hope Street

Wellington Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Pitt Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street (southbound closed)

St Peters Lane for its full length

Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and Wellington Street

St Vincent Lane between Hope Street and Pitt Street

Waterloo Lane for its full length

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 05:00hrs on the 1 August 2025 until 22:00hrs on the 9 August 2025

Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Hope Street

Wellington Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Pitt Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

St Peters Lane for its full length

Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and Wellington Street

St Vincent Lane between Hope Street and Pitt Street

Waterloo Lane for its full length

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 7 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 9 August 2025

Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and Argyle Street

Cadogan Street between Wellington Street and Douglas Street

West Campbell Street between Waterloo Street and Argyle Street

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 8 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 10 August 2025

Queen Street between Ingram Street and George Square

South Frederick between Ingram Street and George Square

St Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and Hope Street

West Nile Street between West George Street and Gordon Street

Ingram Street between Queen Street and Glassford Street

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 8 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 13 August 2025

Bothwell Street between Wellington Street and Hope Street

Drury Street for its full length

Hope Street between Waterloo Street and West George Street

Renfield Lane for its full length

Renfield Street between West George Street and Gordon Street

St Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and Renfield Street

St Vincent Street between George Square and Wellington Street

Waterloo Lane between Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street

West George Lane between Wellington Street and Hope Street

Prohibition of waiting From 15:00hrs on the 8 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 13 August 2025

West George Street, north side between Hope Street and Renfield Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 00:01hrs on the 9 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 10 August 2025

Bothwell Street between Wellington Street and Hope Street

Drury Street for its full length

Hope Street between Waterloo Street and West George Street

Queen Street between Ingram Street and George Square

Renfield Lane for its full length

Renfield Street between West George Street and Gordon Street

South Frederick between Ingram Street and George Square (northbound closed)

St Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and Renfield Street

St Vincent Street between George Square and Wellington Street

St Vincent Lane for its full length

Waterloo Lane between Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street

West George Lane between Wellington Street and Renfield Street

West Nile Street between West George Street and Gordon Street

Ingram Street between Queen Street and Glassford Street (westbound closed)

Revocation of one way to make it temporarily a two way From 00:01hrs on the 9 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 13 August 2025

Drury Street for its full length

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 00:00hrs on 11 August 2025 until 18:00hrs on 13 August 2025

St Vincent Street between West Nile Street and Wellington Street

Bothwell Street between Wellington Street and Hope Street

Drury Street for its full length

Hope Street between Waterloo Street and West George Street

West George Lane between Wellington Street and Hope Street

St. Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and Hope Street

Renfield Lane for its full length

Renfield Street between West George Street and Gordon Street

St Vincent Lane for its full length

Waterloo Lane between Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street

Suspension of Bus Lane regulations From 06:00hrs on the 9 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 13 August 2025

LW0139 Hope Street, northbound between Waterloo Street and Gordon Street

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 10 August 2025 until 15:00hrs on 11 August 2025From 15:00hrs on the 17 August 2025 until 18:00hrs on the 18 August 2025

Hutchison Street between Trongate and Wilson Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 08:00hrs on 11 August 2025 until 18:00hrs on the 15 August 2025From 00:01hrs on the 16 August 2025 until 18:00hrs on the 18 August 2025

Hutchison Street between Trongate and Wilson Street

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 11 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on 15 August 2025

Wilson Street for its full length

Brunswick Street for its full length

Hutcheson Street between Trongate and Ingram Street

Garth Street for its full length

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 06:00hrs on 12 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 15 August 2025

Wilson Street for its full length

Brunswick Street for its full length

Hutcheson Street between Trongate and Ingram Street

Garth Street for its full length

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 06:00hrs on 13 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 14 August 2025

Candleriggs between Ingram Street and Bell Street

Revocation of one way to make it temporarily a two way From 06:00hrs on the 13 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 14 August 2025

Bell Street between Candleriggs and Albion Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements by use of traffic management stop and go From 09:30hrs on the 13 August 2025 until 16:00hrs on the 14 August 2025 From 09:30hrs on the 13 August 2025 until 16:00hrs on the 14 August 2025

Glassford Street northbound prior to Wilson Street

Glassford Street southbound prior to Wilson Street

Virginia Street northbound prior to Wilson Street

Virginia Street southbound prior to Wilson Street

Suspension of Bus Lane regulations From 06:00hrs on the 11 August 2025 until 18:00hrs on the 18 August 2025

LW0138 Glassford Street, northbound between Trongate and Wilson Street