Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is undertaking essential resurfacing of the M74 to M77 westbound carriageway

Approximately 1,419 metres of the carriageway will be resurfaced between the M8 Carnoustie Street on-slip road and prior to Junction 1 of the M77.

This work will take place in two phases from Monday 16 September until Friday 27 September 2024 between the hours of 8pm and 6am each night. This resurfacing work will take place under overnight road closures.

Traffic Management Information

Phase 1: Maintenance will take place between the hours of 8pm and 6am each night from Monday 16 September until Thursday 26 September, with all traffic management being removed by 6am on Friday 27th September 2024.

During this time, a closure of the M8 Junction 21 westbound on-slip at Carnoustie Street will be in place. Traffic will be diverted via Carnoustie Street to Scotland Street and Seaward Street and directed to turn left on Paisley Road West to join the M8 via the Junction 24 on-slip.

Traffic wishing to use the M8 westbound Junction 21 on-slip at Seaward Street will be diverted via Seaward Street to Paisley Road West to join the M8 via the Junction 24 on-slip.

Westbound M8 traffic wishing to travel on the M77 southbound via M8 Jct 21 Carnoustie Street on slip will be diverted via Carnoustie Street to Scotland Street and Seaward Street. Traffic will then be directed to turn left on Paisley Road West and continue to Dumbreck Road to join the M77 southbound via the Junction 1 on-slip.

Westbound M8 traffic wishing to travel on the M77 southbound via M8 Jct 21 Seaward Street on slip will be diverted via Seaward Street to Paisley Road West and will be directed to turn left on Paisley Road West and continue to Dumbreck Road to join the M77 southbound via the Junction 1 on-slip.

In addition, closures will be in place between M74 Junction 1 and Junction 23 of the M8 secondary carriageway, the M8 Junction 23 off-slip, and between the M8 secondary carriageway and the M77 southbound.

Traffic for the M8 will be diverted via the M74 northbound Junction 1 off-slip (Carnoustie Street) to follow Scotland Street and Seaward Street and turn left on Paisley Road West to re-join the M8 via the Junction 24 on-slip.

Traffic wishing to travel on the M77 will be diverted via the M77 northbound Junction 1 off-slip (Carnoustie Street) to follow Scotland Street and Seaward Street and turn left on Paisley Road West to join Dumbreck Road. Here, traffic will be able to re-join the M77 southbound via the Junction 1 on-slip

A closure will also be in place between the mainline carriageway of the M8 and the M77 southbound on-slip. Traffic travelling on the mainline M8 carriageway that wish to travel on the M77 southbound will be diverted via the M8 westbound to the Junction 25 off-slip to continue on Berryknowes Road to Paisley Road West. Traffic will then continue to Helen Street, Edmiston Road and Dumbreck Road, where they will be able to join the M77 southbound via the Junction 1 on-slip.

M74 traffic wishing to join the M77 southbound will be diverted via Carnoustie Street, Scotland Street, Seaward Street, Paisley Road West and Dumbreck Road to join the M77 southbound via the Junction 1 on-slip.

Phase 2: Maintenance will take place between the hours of 8pm and 6am each night from Wednesday 18 September until Saturday 21 September, with all traffic management being removed by 6am on Sunday 22nd September 2024. This work will require lane closures on the westbound mainline M8 carriageway between Junctions 23 and 24, as well as a closure of the westbound Junction 24 off-slip. Traffic wishing to use this off-slip will be diverted via the M8 westbound to the Junction 25 off-slip and continue to Berryknowes Road, Paisley Road West and Helen Street, where this diversion will end.

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works. All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

This scheme will benefit vehicles using this route each day, by improving the condition and safety of the carriageway surface and reducing the need for future maintenance in this location.