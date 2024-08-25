Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The road near Dumbarton will be closed overnight for two evenings

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is undertaking essential carriageway patching on the southbound A82 between Dumbuck Quarry and Glasgow Road from Monday 9 September until Wednesday 11 September between the hours of 8pm and 6am each night.

This work will be carried out under two overnight closures between Strowan’s Well Road and the A814 Glasgow Road junction and traffic will be diverted as follows:

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic will be diverted to Greenhead Road, turn left on to A814 Glasgow Road and re-join the A82.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Google Maps

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works.

Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

This scheme will benefit vehicles using this route each day, by improving the safety and condition of the carriageway in this location. We thank road users for their patience and understanding while this work is being undertaken.