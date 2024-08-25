Glasgow Road Closures: Overnight roadworks to be carried out on busy road near Dumbarton in September
Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is undertaking essential carriageway patching on the southbound A82 between Dumbuck Quarry and Glasgow Road from Monday 9 September until Wednesday 11 September between the hours of 8pm and 6am each night.
This work will be carried out under two overnight closures between Strowan’s Well Road and the A814 Glasgow Road junction and traffic will be diverted as follows:
- Traffic will be diverted to Greenhead Road, turn left on to A814 Glasgow Road and re-join the A82.
Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works.
Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.
This scheme will benefit vehicles using this route each day, by improving the safety and condition of the carriageway in this location. We thank road users for their patience and understanding while this work is being undertaken.
