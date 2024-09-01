Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The works on the M8 will be carried out over a three-day period

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is undertaking essential resurfacing on the M8 at Junction 30, including the associated on-slip road, using a total carriageway closure, between 10pm on Saturday 7th September until 6am on Monday 9th September. Traffic will be diverted as follows:

Getty Images

Traffic for the southbound M898 will be directed to take the A726 south to the M8 Junction 29 St James Interchange and join the M8 eastbound or westbound.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic travelling on the M8 eastbound will exit the M8 at Junction 30 on to the M898 northbound and exit at the A726 slip road to follow the above diversion.

Motorway traffic wishing to travel on the southbound A898 will be diverted along the A82 eastbound Great Western Road to Crow Road and the A739 before being directed to the A814 Clydeside Expressway towards the M8 at Kingston Bridge. Please be advised that HGVs must use this diversion route.

Non-Motorway traffic will be diverted along the A82 eastbound Great Western Road, to Crow Road and the A739 before being directed on to the A814 Clydeside Expressway. Traffic will then be directed to Finnieston Street, Govan Road and Paisley Road West. From there, traffic will be diverted along Edmiston Drive, Shieldhall Road, and Glasgow Road before being directed to Glebe Street, Inchinnan Road, Greenock Road and Southbar Road to the A726 where this diversion will end. This route is not suitable for HGVs.

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works. Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

This scheme will benefit vehicles using this route each day, by improving the safety and condition of the carriageway surface in this location.