Drivers in Glasgow are being encouraged to plan their journey as their will be closures on the M8 motorway this weekend

Amey is undertaking essential refurbishments of the Cornwall Street and Kirkwood Street footbridges that span the M8 between Junction 21 (Seaward Street) and Junction 23 (Ibrox), from Monday 1st July until Friday 20th December 2024. A programme of maintenance is required to ensure these 50-year-old structures continue to operate safely and efficiently.

To allow the removal of the spans from the site, the M8 motorway will be closed overnight in both directions on two consecutive weekends from Saturday at 6pm. The two extended overnight closures are required across the M8, in both directions, between Junctions 19 (Anderston) and 24 (Helen Street).

During these extended closures, road users are advised to avoid travel through this location and should plan ahead, consider alternative routes and modes of transport, and allow additional time to complete any journeys. Emergency vehicle access will not be maintained.

To mitigate disruption to road users, the suspended spans of the footbridges will be removed for refurbishment off-site, which will allow the remaining works to in-situ spans and supports to be undertaken using nightshift lane closures of the M8. This will avoid the need for continuous traffic management to be in operation on the M8 during peak travel periods.

Signed diversion routes will be in place and the programme of extended overnight closures is as follows:

Weekend 2: 18:00 on Saturday 3rd August until 13:00 on Sunday 4th August 2024

Traffic intending to travel on the M8 Eastbound will be diverted onto Helen Street, Paisley Road West, Paisley Road, Kingston Street, Commerce Street, King George V Bridge, Broomielaw, and North Street. From here, traffic will be able to rejoin the M8 via the Junction 19 Eastbound On-Slip and diversion will end. Those intending to travel on the M8 Westbound will follow the same diversion route in the opposite direction. The M77 Northbound carriageway at Junction 1 (Dumbreck) including the on-slip road will be closed, with traffic diverted onto Dumbreck Road, Mosspark Boulevard, Corkerhill Road, Paisley Road West, Paisley Road, Kingston Street, Commerce Street, King George V Bridge, Broomielaw, and North Street. From here, traffic will be able to rejoin the M8 via the Junction 19 Eastbound On-slip road and diversion will end.

The M74 Northbound carriageway at Junction 1 (Kingston) through to the M8 Junction 23 (Ibrox) will also be closed with traffic diverted onto Scotland Street, Seaward Street, Paisley Road, Paisley Road West, and Helen Street where diversion will end. Please be conscious of other roadworks across the M8 corridor through Glasgow, any vehicles entering the LEZ as part of the diversion route must always follow the diversion signage. Any vehicles that deviate from the published diversion route may be issued with penalty charge notice(s) from Glasgow City Council should they be captured out with the agreed diversion route.