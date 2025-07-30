Glasgow Road Closures: All the road closures as Spiderman filming commences in city
A number of streets around Glasgow will close as Spider-Man commences filming in the city. The next installment of the Marvel franchise, named Spider-Man: Brand New Day, will see the city transformed into Peter Parker’s home city of New York.
Tom Holland and Zendaya are set to reprise their roles as Peter and MJ, respectively, with Jacob Batalon returning as Ned Leeds and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan. Newcomer Sadie Sink, known for Stranger Things, is also joining the cast, though her role remains undisclosed.
Keep reading to see the full list of closures.
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 31 July 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 15 August 2025
- Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Hope Street
- Wellington Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- Pitt Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street (southbound closed)
- St Peters Lane for its full length
- Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and Wellington Street
- St Vincent Lane between Hope Street and Pitt Street
- Waterloo Lane for its full length
Prohibition of vehicle movements From 05:00hrs on the 1 August 2025 until 22:00hrs on the 9 August 2025
- Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Hope Street
- Wellington Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- Pitt Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- St Peters Lane for its full length
- Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and Wellington Street
- St Vincent Lane between Hope Street and Pitt Street
- Waterloo Lane for its full length
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 7 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 9 August 2025
- Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and Argyle Street
- Cadogan Street between Wellington Street and Douglas Street
- West Campbell Street between Waterloo Street and Argyle Street
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 8 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 10 August 2025
- Queen Street between Ingram Street and George Square
- South Frederick between Ingram Street and George Square
- St Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and Hope Street
- West Nile Street between West George Street and Gordon Street
- Ingram Street between Queen Street and Glassford Street
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 8 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 13 August 2025
- Bothwell Street between Wellington Street and Hope Street
- Drury Street for its full length
- Hope Street between Waterloo Street and West George Street
- Renfield Lane for its full length
- Renfield Street between West George Street and Gordon Street
- St Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and Renfield Street
- St Vincent Street between George Square and Wellington Street
- Waterloo Lane between Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street
- West George Lane between Wellington Street and Hope Street
Prohibition of waiting From 15:00hrs on the 8 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 13 August 2025
- West George Street, north side between Hope Street and Renfield Street
Prohibition of vehicle movements From 00:01hrs on the 9 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 10 August 2025
- Bothwell Street between Wellington Street and Hope Street
- Drury Street for its full length
- Hope Street between Waterloo Street and West George Street
- Queen Street between Ingram Street and George Square
- Renfield Lane for its full length
- Renfield Street between West George Street and Gordon Street
- South Frederick between Ingram Street and George Square (northbound closed)
- St Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and Renfield Street
- St Vincent Street between George Square and Wellington Street
- St Vincent Lane for its full length
- Waterloo Lane between Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street
- West George Lane between Wellington Street and Renfield Street
- West Nile Street between West George Street and Gordon Street
- Ingram Street between Queen Street and Glassford Street (westbound closed)
Revocation of one way to make it temporarily a two way From 00:01hrs on the 9 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 13 August 2025
- Drury Street for its full length
Prohibition of vehicle movements From 00:00hrs on 11 August 2025 until 18:00hrs on 13 August 2025
- St Vincent Street between West Nile Street and Wellington Street
- Bothwell Street between Wellington Street and Hope Street
- Drury Street for its full length
- Hope Street between Waterloo Street and West George Street
- West George Lane between Wellington Street and Hope Street
- St. Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and Hope Street
- Renfield Lane for its full length
- Renfield Street between West George Street and Gordon Street
- St Vincent Lane for its full length
- Waterloo Lane between Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street
Suspension of Bus Lane regulations From 06:00hrs on the 9 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 13 August 2025
- LW0139 Hope Street, northbound between Waterloo Street and Gordon Street
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 10 August 2025 until 15:00hrs on 11 August 2025 From 15:00hrs on the 17 August 2025 until 18:00hrs on the 18 August 2025
- Hutchison Street between Trongate and Wilson Street
Prohibition of vehicle movements From 08:00hrs on 11 August 2025 until 18:00hrs on the 15 August 2025 From 00:01hrs on the 16 August 2025 until 18:00hrs on the 18 August 2025
- Hutchison Street between Trongate and Wilson Street
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 11 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on 15 August 2025
- Wilson Street for its full length
- Brunswick Street for its full length
- Hutcheson Street between Trongate and Ingram Street
- Garth Street for its full length
Prohibition of vehicle movements From 06:00hrs on 12 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 15 August 2025
- Wilson Street for its full length
- Brunswick Street for its full length
- Hutcheson Street between Trongate and Ingram Street
- Garth Street for its full length
Prohibition of vehicle movements From 06:00hrs on 13 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 14 August 2025
- Candleriggs between Ingram Street and Bell Street
Revocation of one way to make it temporarily a two way From 06:00hrs on the 13 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 14 August 2025
- Bell Street between Candleriggs and Albion Street
Prohibition of vehicle movements by use of traffic management stop and go From 09:30hrs on the 13 August 2025 until 16:00hrs on the 14 August 2025
- Glassford Street northbound prior to Wilson Street
- Glassford Street southbound prior to Wilson Street
- Virginia Street northbound prior to Wilson Street
- Virginia Street southbound prior to Wilson Street
Suspension of Bus Lane regulations From 06:00hrs on the 11 August 2025 until 18:00hrs on the 18 August 2025
- LW0138 Glassford Street, northbound between Trongate and Wilson Street
