A look at all the roads affected by closures and restrictions ahead of TRSNMT 2025.

TRNSMT 2025 is upon us once again, with the festival kicking off on Friday, 11 July and running until Sunday, 12 July. This year music lovers will catch 50 Cent, Fontaines D.C, Biffy Clyro and Gracie Abrams at the Glasgow Green music festival.

Before TRNSMT takes place though, Catfish and the Bottlemen will play a special show at Glasgow Green on Wednesday, 9 July, with support from The Fratellis and The Wombats.

Glasgow City Council has announced the streets around the TRNSMT festival area that will be affected by closures and restrictions.

Around 60 streets in the city will be affected by the closures, including those directly around Glasgow Green, when restrictions come into place on 26 June, lasting until after TRNSMT on 18 July.

TRNSMT kicks off on Friday, 11 July. | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Full Road Closures and Restrictions

No waiting, loading or unloading permitted 15:00hrs on 26 June 2025 to 18:00hrs on 18 July 2025

Greendyke Street between London Road and Charlotte Street

Glasgow Green (West Carriageway) for its full length

Glasgow Green (East Carriageway) for its full length

Prohibition of vehicle movements 08:00hrs on 27 June 2025 to 18:00hrs on 18 July 2025

Greendyke Street between London Road and Charlotte Street

Glasgow Green (West Carriageway) for its full length

Glasgow Green (East Carriageway) for its full length

Prohibition of vehicle movements 10:00hrs on the 9 July 2025 to 02:00hrs on the 14 July 2025

Bridgegate between King Street and Saltmarket

Greendyke Street between Turnbull Street and Saltmarket

Jocelyn Square for its full length

Mart Street for its full length

Saltmarket for its full length

St Margarets Place for its full length

Steel Street for its full length

Prohibition of vehicle movements 21:00hrs on 9 July 2025 to 01:00hrs on the 11 July 2025 21:00hrs on 11 July 2025 to 01:00hrs on 12 July 2025 21:00hrs on 12 July 2025 to 01:00hrs on 13 July 2025 21:00hrs on 13 July 2025 to 01:00hrs on 14 July 2025

Arcadia Street for its full length

Ballater Street between McNeil Street and Kings Drive

Charlotte Street, between Greendyke Street and London Road

Greendyke Street between Turnbull Street and Charlotte Street

James Morrison Street for its full length

Kings Drive for its full length

Newhall Street, between The Green and Main Street

St Andrews Street for its full length

Templeton Street for its full length

The Green for its full length

Turnbull Street for its full length

Prohibition of waiting, loading or unloading 15:00hrs on 8 July 2025 to 02:00hrs on 14 July 2025

Arcadia Street for its full length

Ballater Street, between Kings Drive and McNeil Street

Bridgegate between Kings Street and Saltmarket

Charlotte Street, between Greendyke Street and London Road.

Dyer's Lane, east of Turnbull Street

Greendyke Street between Turnbull Street and Saltmarket

Greendyke Street, for its entire length

James Morrison Street, between London Road and St Andrews Street

Jocelyn Square for its full length

King Street, between Bridgegate and Osborne Street

Kings Drive for its full length

Kings Drive, for its entire length

Mart Street for its full length

Monteith Place, from Monteith Row to London Road.

Monteith Row, between Monteith Place and Greendyke Street.

Saltmarket for its full length

Saltmarket, between Clyde Street and London Road.

St Andrews Drive for its full length

St Andrews Street, between Satlmarket and James Morrison Street

Steel Street for its full length

Templeton Street for its full length

The Green for its full length

The Green, between King's Drive and Greendyke Street.

Turnbull Street for its full length

Turnbull Street, between Greendyke Street and Saint Andrew's Street.

Local access only 08:00hrs on 9 July 2025 to 02:00hrs on 14 July 2025

McNeil Street

Moffat Street

Waddell Street

Commercial Street

Florence Street

McPhail Street

Arcadia Street

Tempelton Street

Greanhead Street

Arcadia Place

Monteith Row

Monteith Place

Binnie Place

Suspension of Bus / Taxi Lane regulations 10:00hrs on 9 July 2025 to 02:00hrs on 14 July 2025

LW0630 - Victoria Bridge, between Clyde Street and Ballater Street

----------- - Bridgeton Cross, between London Road and Dalmarnock road