TRNSMT 2025: Full list of Glasgow Green road closures as Glasgow gears up for TRSNMT
TRNSMT 2025 is upon us once again, with the festival kicking off on Friday, 11 July and running until Sunday, 12 July. This year music lovers will catch 50 Cent, Fontaines D.C, Biffy Clyro and Gracie Abrams at the Glasgow Green music festival.
Before TRNSMT takes place though, Catfish and the Bottlemen will play a special show at Glasgow Green on Wednesday, 9 July, with support from The Fratellis and The Wombats.
Glasgow City Council has announced the streets around the TRNSMT festival area that will be affected by closures and restrictions.
Around 60 streets in the city will be affected by the closures, including those directly around Glasgow Green, when restrictions come into place on 26 June, lasting until after TRNSMT on 18 July.
Full Road Closures and Restrictions
No waiting, loading or unloading permitted 15:00hrs on 26 June 2025 to 18:00hrs on 18 July 2025
- Greendyke Street between London Road and Charlotte Street
- Glasgow Green (West Carriageway) for its full length
- Glasgow Green (East Carriageway) for its full length
Prohibition of vehicle movements 08:00hrs on 27 June 2025 to 18:00hrs on 18 July 2025
- Greendyke Street between London Road and Charlotte Street
- Glasgow Green (West Carriageway) for its full length
- Glasgow Green (East Carriageway) for its full length
Prohibition of vehicle movements 10:00hrs on the 9 July 2025 to 02:00hrs on the 14 July 2025
- Bridgegate between King Street and Saltmarket
- Greendyke Street between Turnbull Street and Saltmarket
- Jocelyn Square for its full length
- Mart Street for its full length
- Saltmarket for its full length
- St Margarets Place for its full length
- Steel Street for its full length
Prohibition of vehicle movements 21:00hrs on 9 July 2025 to 01:00hrs on the 11 July 2025 21:00hrs on 11 July 2025 to 01:00hrs on 12 July 2025 21:00hrs on 12 July 2025 to 01:00hrs on 13 July 2025 21:00hrs on 13 July 2025 to 01:00hrs on 14 July 2025
- Arcadia Street for its full length
- Ballater Street between McNeil Street and Kings Drive
- Charlotte Street, between Greendyke Street and London Road
- Greendyke Street between Turnbull Street and Charlotte Street
- James Morrison Street for its full length
- Kings Drive for its full length
- Newhall Street, between The Green and Main Street
- St Andrews Street for its full length
- Templeton Street for its full length
- The Green for its full length
- Turnbull Street for its full length
Prohibition of waiting, loading or unloading 15:00hrs on 8 July 2025 to 02:00hrs on 14 July 2025
- Arcadia Street for its full length
- Ballater Street, between Kings Drive and McNeil Street
- Bridgegate between Kings Street and Saltmarket
- Charlotte Street, between Greendyke Street and London Road.
- Dyer's Lane, east of Turnbull Street
- Greendyke Street between Turnbull Street and Saltmarket
- Greendyke Street, for its entire length
- James Morrison Street, between London Road and St Andrews Street
- Jocelyn Square for its full length
- King Street, between Bridgegate and Osborne Street
- Kings Drive for its full length
- Kings Drive, for its entire length
- Mart Street for its full length
- Monteith Place, from Monteith Row to London Road.
- Monteith Row, between Monteith Place and Greendyke Street.
- Saltmarket for its full length
- Saltmarket, between Clyde Street and London Road.
- St Andrews Drive for its full length
- St Andrews Street, between Satlmarket and James Morrison Street
- Steel Street for its full length
- Templeton Street for its full length
- The Green for its full length
- The Green, between King's Drive and Greendyke Street.
- Turnbull Street for its full length
- Turnbull Street, between Greendyke Street and Saint Andrew's Street.
Local access only 08:00hrs on 9 July 2025 to 02:00hrs on 14 July 2025
- McNeil Street
- Moffat Street
- Waddell Street
- Commercial Street
- Florence Street
- McPhail Street
- Arcadia Street
- Tempelton Street
- Greanhead Street
- Arcadia Place
- Monteith Row
- Monteith Place
- Binnie Place
Suspension of Bus / Taxi Lane regulations 10:00hrs on 9 July 2025 to 02:00hrs on 14 July 2025
- LW0630 - Victoria Bridge, between Clyde Street and Ballater Street
- ----------- - Bridgeton Cross, between London Road and Dalmarnock road
