Glasgow's Safest Areas: The 8 safest areas in Glasgow according to Police data

Police data shows that Victoria Park was the safest area of Glasgow between April 2024 and December 2024 with a total of 1315 crimes reported during the time period.

Data is sorted into Multi Member Wards (MMW) these are geographic areas used by local authorities for council elections, for example Mount Florida falls under the Langside area as it does during Glasgow City Council elections.

Take a look at the eight safest areas in Glasgow according to Police data - all images used are purely illustrative and do not refer to specific crimes.

1 . Victoria Park - 1315 The area within the Victoria Park boundary saw 1315 between April and the end of 2024. The most common reported crime fell under the Crimes of Dishonesty category - 375 | Google Maps

2 . Baillieston - 1344 The area within the Baillieston boundary saw 1344 between April and the end of 2024. The most common reported crime fell under the Road traffic offences category - 475 | Google Maps

3 . Maryhill - 1544 The area within the Maryhill boundary saw 1544 between April and the end of 2024. The most common reported crime fell under the Crimes of Dishonesty category - 306 | Google Maps