Glasgow's Safest Areas: The 8 safest areas in Glasgow according to Police data

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 20th May 2025, 12:31 BST

We analyse Police data to see which Glasgow areas are the safest in the city.

Police data shows that Victoria Park was the safest area of Glasgow between April 2024 and December 2024 with a total of 1315 crimes reported during the time period.

Data is sorted into Multi Member Wards (MMW) these are geographic areas used by local authorities for council elections, for example Mount Florida falls under the Langside area as it does during Glasgow City Council elections.

Take a look at the eight safest areas in Glasgow according to Police data - all images used are purely illustrative and do not refer to specific crimes.

The area within the Victoria Park boundary saw 1315 between April and the end of 2024. The most common reported crime fell under the Crimes of Dishonesty category - 375

1. Victoria Park - 1315

The area within the Victoria Park boundary saw 1315 between April and the end of 2024. The most common reported crime fell under the Crimes of Dishonesty category - 375 | Google Maps

The area within the Baillieston boundary saw 1344 between April and the end of 2024. The most common reported crime fell under the Road traffic offences category - 475

2. Baillieston - 1344

The area within the Baillieston boundary saw 1344 between April and the end of 2024. The most common reported crime fell under the Road traffic offences category - 475 | Google Maps

The area within the Maryhill boundary saw 1544 between April and the end of 2024. The most common reported crime fell under the Crimes of Dishonesty category - 306

3. Maryhill - 1544

The area within the Maryhill boundary saw 1544 between April and the end of 2024. The most common reported crime fell under the Crimes of Dishonesty category - 306 | Google Maps

The area within the Newlands/Auldburn boundary saw 1619 between April and the end of 2024. The most common reported crime fell under the Road traffic offences category - 412

4. Newlands/Auldburn - 1619

The area within the Newlands/Auldburn boundary saw 1619 between April and the end of 2024. The most common reported crime fell under the Road traffic offences category - 412 | Google Maps

