Glasgow set to introduce firework control zones for the first time this year

Communities around the city are being encouraged to apply for firework control zones (FCZ) making the local authority aware of concerns about firework use in certain areas.

Glasgow City Council can then choose whether or not to implement a FCZ in the run up to November 5 when the use of fireworks are most prevalent and can be purchased in shops.

During an environment committee meeting, officers advised that any request for a FCZ should be made by the middle of June at the latest.

Green councillor Baillie Anthony Carrol said: “I was just wondering what would be the timescale if a community wanted to have something in place in the run up to November 5, this year.

“The report says there is anticipation that the Scottish Government will provide funding to support the management of firework control zones as well.

“Has there been any update in terms of communication with the Scottish Government and if there is any funding forthcoming to help support management down the line as well?”

A council officer advised members of the detailed process that implementing a FCZ entailed.

They said: “I know some communities were disappointed when this was released in June as we didn’t manage to bring it in in time for November 2023.

“There was just no way we could do that.

“If a community request is received by mid-June, we should be able to put it through that process.

“In relation to funding, I do believe there is funding coming which should be two tier.