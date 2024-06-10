Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Easterhouse sports centre and a pitch in Springburn Park are set to be handed over to community groups by the council on 25-year deals.

Brunswick Community Development Trust will take over the management of a pitch and pavilion in Springburn and Easterhouse Henosis will run the sports centre if councillors approve the plans on Thursday.

Leases for 25 years at £750 per annum are expected to be agreed for the council-owned venues under the People Make Glasgow Communities programme — a scheme which allows charities and community groups to manage local facilities.

Cllr Ruairi Kelly, SNP, the council’s convener for neighbourhood services and assets, said: “Easterhouse Henosis and Brunswick Community Development Trust are two fantastic local organisations who have not only taken on the responsibility for managing these community facilities but have significantly improved the scale of their offering.

“The PMGC process of putting facilities in the hands of local organisations has been a great way to empower communities and ensure they have more of a say in the services delivered in their neighbourhoods.”

Brunswick Community Development Trust assumed operational control of the pitch, pavilion and changing facilities in August last year, and has increased the opening hours.

The council said the trust is also committed to increasing community access, ensuring affordability and providing employment and training opportunities. It has also developed a football academy and womens’ and girls’ team.

The trust, which works with disadvantaged communities in Balornock, Barmulloch and Springburn, currently provides a walking group, men’s mental health group, community events, pensioner club, tennis table club and walking football.

Easterhouse Henosis has had a licence to occupy the sports centre, on Auchinlea Road, since September last year and runs an activities programme which includes basketball, gymnastics, volleyball, badminton, pickleball, walking football, wheelchair rugby, boxercise, taekwondo, jujitsu, judo, karate and dance.

There are also education programmes for disengaged young people, groups designed to tackle social isolation, barista training and hospitality experience, a parent and toddler group and school uniform bank. The charity is planning to offer holiday camp provision and after-school clubs.