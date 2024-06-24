Glasgow Street Closures: Busy Glasgow street to close as part of Avenues project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The work being carried out on Pitt Street forms part of the multi-million pound project to transform Glasgow city centre

Pitt Street in Glasgow city centre is closed from today (Monday 24 June) until Friday 28 June so that work can be carried out as part of the Avenues programme.

Works will be carried out between 8am and 5pm each as workers install traffic signals and other various infrastructure on the street.

The following diversions will be in place northbound from Pitt Street:

Bothwell Street

Douglas Street

St Vincent Street

Elmbank Street

Sauchiehall Street

Blythswood Street

Bath Street

Elmbank Street

St Vincent Street.

The southbound diversion will be:

St Vincent Street

Newton Street

Argyle Street

Douglas Street

Waterloo Street

Pitt Street.