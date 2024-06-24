Glasgow Street Closures: Busy Glasgow street to close as part of Avenues project
Pitt Street in Glasgow city centre is closed from today (Monday 24 June) until Friday 28 June so that work can be carried out as part of the Avenues programme.
Works will be carried out between 8am and 5pm each as workers install traffic signals and other various infrastructure on the street.
The following diversions will be in place northbound from Pitt Street:
- Bothwell Street
- Douglas Street
- St Vincent Street
- Elmbank Street
- Sauchiehall Street
- Blythswood Street
- Bath Street
- Elmbank Street
- St Vincent Street.
The southbound diversion will be:
- St Vincent Street
- Newton Street
- Argyle Street
- Douglas Street
- Waterloo Street
- Pitt Street.
This work being carried out on Pitt Street forms part of the Glasgow City Region City Deal Avenues programme which aims to transform the city centre landscape. The £5.7 million works currently being carried out on Sauchiehall Street have been delayed to Christmas time while work remains on track to transform a section of Argyle Street by October 2025.
