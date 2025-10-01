A decision on fresh plans to build student flats beside the River Kelvin at Otago Lane has been delayed for a hearing.

Permission for 49 flats off Otago Street in Hillhead was granted following an appeal in 2023, despite over 750 objections, but the project has not been completed.

Planners at Glasgow City Council recommended a new application for three student accommodation blocks, with 152 bedrooms, was approved.

The city’s planning committee decided to hold a hearing before ruling on the plans after a request from Bailie Seonad Hoy, Greens, who represents Hillhead. Objectors, supporters and the developers will be able to make their case.

A hearing will be held on plans to build student flats at Otago Lane. Image from plans by Danehurst Developments Limited | Danehurst Developments Limited

Cllr Ken Andrew, SNP, the planning committee chairman, said: “I’m supportive of a hearing, this is a complex site and has raised a number of issues over the years.

“There have been a number of consents never built out, however I think it’s important that we hear from both the objectors and the developers.”

There are 17 objections to the latest plan from Danehurst Developments Ltd for purpose-built student accommodation, which could be used as short-stay accommodation outwith term time. Four letters of support were received.

Some of the concerns raised by objectors include a loss of daylight to existing buildings and that the proposed blocks, which range from six to eight storeys, are excessive.

Several previous applications to develop the site, which is presently overgrown, have been refused or withdrawn. The most recent application, for 48 homes, was refused by planners in 2021 but later approved on review by councillors, who believed it would deliver much-needed housing.

Planners have said the new application addresses a number of concerns and provides updated designs, with improved amenity space, as well as information on “compensatory planting, flood risk mitigation, and student accommodation standards.”

They added the scheme would include three blocks made up of 96 studios and 56 ensuite rooms in shared cluster flats. There would be 80 cycle parking spaces, a central courtyard and “civic space” for residents and the wider community.

Walking routes through the site to the river are also proposed. Some aspects of the previous approval, including a new bin store, would be imposed through planning conditions if permission is granted.

Planners reported the proposal “reduces the height and massing relative to the previously approved scheme” and “results in significant improvements for neighbouring amenity.”

On balance, the development is “acceptable in daylight and sunlight terms,” they added, and achieves a “sensitive balance between active frontages, community interaction, and privacy protection.”

Their report to councillors stated the site is “located within an area undergoing positive change, representing an opportunity to bring a long-vacant brownfield site back into productive use.”

It added: “The proposed student accommodation development will deliver high-quality residential buildings with enhanced public and shared amenity spaces, improving connectivity and engagement with the River Kelvin and surrounding community.”