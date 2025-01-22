Glasgow student becomes first ever Scottish voice to feature on ring video doorbell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman from Glasgow has become the first ever Scottish voice to be heard on Ring Video Doorbells, following a nationwide casting search by the smart home security company.

Azkah Sardar has been unveiled as Ring’s ‘Voice of the Nation’, lending her Scottish accent to Ring’s Video Doorbell ‘Quick Replies’ feature, in an announcement that arrives just in time for Burns Night on 25 January.

It marks the first time Ring has worked with a member of the public to voice its Video Doorbell Quick Replies, and the first time a Scottish accent will be heard on Ring Video Doorbells.

Medical student Azkah decided to audition after hearing about the search on the radio, and while she grew up shy, decided to step outside her comfort zone to give it a go.

The 23-year-old, who auditioned at Glasgow Silverburn, stood out among 300 candidates for Ring’s Scotland-wide casting search that was judged by legendary Scottish radio DJ and television presenter, Edith Bowman.

Ring’s Quick Replies act as an answering machine for the door. Once activated, and someone rings the doorbell, the visitor will hear a pre-selected greeting with the option to leave a message. To celebrate the launch of the ‘Voice of the Nation’, Azkah also voiced a bespoke Scots language Quick Reply: "We're no in the noo, but haud on! Afore ye go it'd be pure dead brilliant if you'd leave a wee message. Haste ye back!"

Azkah Sardar, Ring’s Voice of the Nation, said: “It means a lot to be chosen as Ring’s Voice of the Nation. I thought it was a really cool idea as it hadn't been done before, so I thought I’d go along to the auditions and just give it a shot. Scotland isn’t a huge place, but we have so much to offer. We’re not as represented as we should be and it’s amazing that Ring is making steps towards making it happen. Not many big brands go the extra mile to use regional accents in their technology, so I think this campaign has been fantastic.”

Edith Bowman helped judge the auditions in collaboration with Ring, and said Azkah stood out for their enthusiasm and good energy.

Speaking of the chosen voice, Edith Bowman said: “Azkah is a brilliant choice for Scotland’s Voice of the Nation. We were looking for someone with lots of energy, enthusiasm and personality and that’s exactly what we got. We received so many amazing entries – from the pop-up auditions to social media – so it was a really tough decision. The Glasgow accent is one of many beautiful varieties north of the border and we hope to hear it on doorbells across the UK.

“I’ve loved being a part of something so innovative and celebratory it’s been great seeing this campaign come to life. Our Scottish voice is now on Ring's Quick Replies, so make sure you activate your chosen greeting in the app for Burns Night!”

The ‘Voice of the Nation’ was launched after Ring’s research found the Scottish accent to be one of the most endearing in the UK, with 44% of people agreeing it’s one of the friendliest.

Dave Ward, Managing Director EU & International at Ring, said: “We’re delighted to feature a Scottish voice on our Ring Video Doorbell Quick replies. Azkah’s voice captures the warmth and friendliness that Scottish accents are well known for, making her the perfect candidate to greet visitors at doorsteps across the country.

“Our Voice of the Nation search was a huge success, and we’re grateful to all who auditioned. We set out to celebrate regional dialects and we are thrilled to start in Scotland.”

To find its Scottish voice, Ring held public auditions across Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow. Candidates also took to Instagram and TikTok to apply, and those with a Ring device and Ring Home subscription could enter through the app.