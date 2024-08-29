Glasgow Subway: 6 things which the Glasgow Subway really needs in 2024

The Glasgow Subway is continuing to evolve after the introduction of a new fleet of trains on the system.

After 44 years of service, the 1980 Metro-Cammell trains took their final journey around the circle at the end of June - but it has not been all plain sailing for the subway.

Glaswegians are still adapting to the new trains but there are some clear improvements which we would like to be made on the network to make for a better experience when taking a trip on the Glasgow Subway.

Here are six things we would like to see introduced on the Glasgow Subway.

1 . Integrated public transport system Although you can use your ScotRail smartcard on the Subway we would love to see an integrated public transport system created in Glasgow. This was able to be done for two weeks during COP26. | Supplied

2 . Open later on a Sunday On a Sunday, the opening hours of the Glasgow Subway are 10am to 18.12pm. It means that you can't rely on the service at night which makes late drinks in the West End or a gig at the O2 Academy an issue. | SPT Subway

3 . Quicker trains After the introduction of the new trains, Glasgow's Subway is officially running slower. The journey time to get around the Subway now takes as long as it did when the Subway opened in December 1896. Photo: trains