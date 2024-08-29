Glasgow Subway: 6 things which the Glasgow Subway really needs in 2024

The Glasgow Subway is continuing to evolve after the introduction of a new fleet of trains on the system.
After 44 years of service, the 1980 Metro-Cammell trains took their final journey around the circle at the end of June - but it has not been all plain sailing for the subway.
Glaswegians are still adapting to the new trains but there are some clear improvements which we would like to be made on the network to make for a better experience when taking a trip on the Glasgow Subway.
Here are six things we would like to see introduced on the Glasgow Subway.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.