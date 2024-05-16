Glasgow Subway Disruption: SPT boss apologises to commuters as Subway disrupted 34 times in 2024

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 16th May 2024, 11:43 BST
Glasgow’s Subway system has faced over 30 disruptions since the beginning of the year

Glasgow Subway operators have admitted that they are “currently facing very particular challenges” as the service has suffered from over 30 incidents this year.

On Monday this week (13 May), both the outer and inner circles were suspended for a number of hours due to a signalling failure on the system. Since the beginning of 2024, there has been 34 separate incidents on the subway which has led to services not being as reliable as they should be. Some of these faults have included broken down trains, signalling faults and passenger-related incidents.

At present, trains are generally running on a six minute service as the new subway fleet is introduced into the network.

An SPT spokesperson said: “We apologise unreservedly to all passengers impacted by any recent disruption they have suffered while travelling on the Subway. 

“Since January, we have had 34 separate incidents on the Subway over 30 days which has led to a part, or on very rare occasions double suspension of the Subway.

“Of these 34 incidents – 20 were due to train-related issues; six due to passenger-related incidents; four signalling or points failures; two scheduled suspensions; and two for essential engineering works.

“We are currently facing very particular challenges where we have old rolling stock which is prone to breakdowns and an old signalling system while we are introducing new trains operating under new technology. In addition, our staff are adapting to new processes to deal with the new technology involved. 

“We are confident many of the current challenges will be overcome as the introduction of the new rolling stock is complete and we continue to replace our signalling and communications system.”

