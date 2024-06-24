Glasgow Subway: New campaign calls for extended Sunday hours for Glasgow subway
The petition, started by Kier Davison, argues that the early Sunday closure is “out of date” and “unnecessary”, given its initial religious roots, and that the subway should be open until 11.40pm on Sundays just as with other days.
Kier writes: “A significant number of people work late, and go out on Sunday evenings, and the ridiculously early closure time of the subway means that it is much harder for people to get home safely at night, especially women, for whom walking around at night is often not an option.
“Additionally, due to the notoriously unreliable bus services in Glasgow, and the fact most people cannot afford to get a taxi every Sunday, the subway is often the only reliable option for many people in Glasgow.
“The subway service has demonstrated that it is more than capable of staying open late on Sundays, as it has done so to accommodate for Christmas shopping times and for Football matches. Why is it that football games are given priority over people's safety?”
