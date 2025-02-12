Revealed: Cost to stop Glasgow Subway trains being so shoogly after complaints

Glasgow Subway bosses have replaced more than 100 dampers after complaints a new fleet of trains was too shoogly for passengers, months after the new trains went into service.

Glasgow Subway has spent nearly £120,000 after passengers complained that its new fleet of trains were too unstable. Operators Strathclyde Partnership for Travel paid for 102 dampers on its new trains, which replaced the old carriages last year, after complaints of excessive movement months after being introduced.

SPT say the trains met safety standards, but the new dampers were introduced to improve the quality of the journey in the new trains. The remedial work was first reported in The Scotsman following a freedom of information request by the newspaper.

The new trains were launched as part of a £288m upgrade programme of the city's underground rail system that began in 2016 and will ultimately lead to the Subway becoming an automated, driverless service. The older stock was phased out and a total of 17 new trains were introduced.

Labour MSP for Glasgow, Paul Sweeney, said: “Like most projects of this nature, the Glasgow Subway modernisation has had several teething problems.

“Not only does it involve the introduction of the brand new Stadler-manufactured trains, but a new communication system, signalling and platform screen doors are required, too.”

He added: "Whilst £119,256 is a sizable sum of money, when the new trains entered operation, passengers did complain about the level of vibration and shoogling.

“I am glad that SPT is seeking to improve rider comfort, though I would hope the costs would be met by the Swiss manufacturer under their warranty.”

Passengers complained movement was more extreme on the new train carriages. The new trains are custom-made due to the particular dimensions of the Glasgow Subway.

An SPT spokesperson said: “Following feedback from some passengers, SPT paid for the retrofitting of dampers to be added to the new train fleet to improve the ride quality of the trains in the system.

“While what the train manufacturer delivered met the applicable standards set for trains, we requested the additional dampers be added to further improve the ride.

“The price was quoted without VAT as SPT is able to reclaim the VAT amount and therefore it is cost neutral from SPT’s perspective.”