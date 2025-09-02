These buildings sit proudly above Glasgow and play their role in the ever-changing nature of the city. It might even surprise you how old some of these tall buildings are.

In coming years, the skyline will be defined by policy such as the Tall Building Design Guide. How that will influence the prospect of buildings like these remains to be seen in practice.

Read on for 15 of the tallest buildings in Glasgow, ranked by height.

1 . Glasgow Science Centre Tower Constructed in 2001, the Glasgow Tower stands at 127 metres (417 ft) Photo: TSPL

2 . Glasgow University Tower Glasgow University Tower stands at an impressive 85 m (279 ft) and was constructed in 1887. Photo: TSPL

3 . 22 Viewpoint Place Built in 1964, 22 Viewpoint Place in Springburn is the joint third tallest building in Glasgow with 26 stories standing at 78 m (256 ft) tall | Contributed

4 . 42 Viewpoint Place Built in 1964, 42 Viewpoint Place in Springburn is the joint third tallest building in Glasgow with 26 stories standing at 78 m (256 ft) tall | Contributed