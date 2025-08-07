Glasgow taxi fares increase has been approved by city licensing committee

Changes to taxi fares in Glasgow — which will see the flag fall rise by 10p and the soiling charge increase — have now been approved.

The city’s licensing committee proposed a 3.32% increase to the city’s taxi fare scale, following an independent review.

A public notice period, which allowed representations on the proposal, ran until July 25. One representation was received.

At a meeting today (Wednesday), councillors decided to continue with the increase. It can be appealed to the traffic commissioner for the Scottish traffic area.

The changes will see the minimum charge flag fall rise from £4.40 to £4.50 and the soiling charge lifted from £46 to £47.50.

The review of the taxi fare scales was carried out by Dr James Cooper. Changes were recommended after he concluded the “costs of operating a tax in Glasgow, the production costs, have increased”.

Following the committee’s decision, the flag fall distance and time will change from 889 yards to 880 yards and 167 seconds to 165 seconds. Each additional increment will change from a distance not exceeding 179 yards to a distance not exceeding 174 yards and the time will change from 38 seconds to 37 seconds.

However, the distance and time charge will remain at an increment of 30p. The additional charge for hires after 9pm and before 6am is also remaining at £1.50 and the extra charge for hires between 9pm on December 24 and 6am on December 27 and 9pm on December 31 and 6am on January 3 is to stay at £2.70.

Some trade representatives had disagreed with the review’s findings that insurance costs have decreased, saying drivers are reporting rises. They also pushed for a more detailed “bottom-up” review to be carried out.

The one representation received during the public notice period was from Allan Nugent, of the Glasgow Taxi Owners Federation.

He wants the committee to reinstate extra charges for additional passengers, beyond two, and believes they were removed without research or appropriate consultation with the trade. He also said insurance costs had increased, not decreased.

Dr Cooper said he did not oppose a discussion around extra charges but it should be considered during a “bottom-up review” which “would allow for the opportunity for sufficient review and assessment of its impact on the income of the driver and operator”.

Cllr Alex Wilson, SNP, the licensing committee chairman, previously said a “bottom-up review would be a great thing for us going forward” as there are “more changes to the dynamics of what is happening out there”.

Dr Cooper’s report had noted that “insurance costs have declined over the period of review” but this “follows a significant increase in the previous period”.

A representative from Unite, in a submission to the committee, previously stated members had been surveyed and “not one has reported a reduction” in insurance costs, with an average increase of around 8% instead.

If an appeal against the changes to the taxi fares scale is lodged, the committee’s decision would be suspended until the appeal is dismissed, determined or abandoned.