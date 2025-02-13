Glasgow teacher strikes called off after council offer to drop job cuts

Glasgow teachers will strike later this month | Supplied

A strike by teachers in Glasgow has been suspended following talks between unions and the city council.

Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland teaching union were to go out on strike on 20 February unless ongoing education cuts were halted and reversed. The EIS has now announced that planned strike action in Glasgow schools has been suspended, following an offer from Glasgow City Council SNP group to withdraw future planned education cuts, and a promise that additional Scottish Government funding will be used to increase the number of teachers working in Glasgow’s schools to 2023 levels.

A statement from the teachers union said: “Following discussion on the offer letter, Glasgow EIS Local Association has decided to suspend its initial planned day of strike action, scheduled for Thursday 20 February, as an act of good faith, until talks take place at full Council level on delivery of the offer outlined in the letter.”

Commenting, Glasgow EIS Local Association Secretary Jane Gow said, “Following a positive meeting with Councillors, and the receipt of an offer letter from the Council’s SNP group, Glasgow EIS has taken the decision to suspend our planned strike action on the 20th of February.

"The offer discussed in our recent meeting, and outlined in the subsequent letter, represent a strong result for Glasgow EIS members and the young people in our schools, with a promise to withdraw future planned cuts and a pledge to utilise additional Scottish Government funding to employ more teachers in Glasgow.

"While the offer is not yet binding, and still has to pass through the full processes of Council and be confirmed in next week’s budget, the EIS is suspending strike action as an act of good faith while this process continues to its conclusion. As ever, the EIS will be paying close attention to ensure that the promises outlined in the letter become hard and fast commitments."

EIS General Secretary Andrea Bradley said, "Glasgow EIS members have secured a significant victory in their campaign against education cuts. It is through working collectively, and working in partnership with Glasgow parent groups, that our members in Glasgow have secured a political commitment to stop the cuts and a pledge that will increase the number of teachers working in the city’s schools.

"By standing together, standing firm and by delivering a resounding 95% vote in favour of taking strike action, EIS members in Glasgow have taken a huge step closer to securing a better future for education in Glasgow, and for the pupils and teachers in the city’s schools."

Ms Bradley added, "In many ways, members in Glasgow have been the standard-bearers for the national EIS Stand Up for Quality Education campaign, which is currently running across the country.

"This campaign will continue to oppose any cuts to education across Scotland, while putting pressure on politicians to deliver a better deal for our schools, teachers and young people. Glasgow EIS Local Association has shown the way, and demonstrated the power of acting collectively to overcome damaging threats to our education system.

"The EIS, both nationally and at local level in Scotland’s 32 council areas, will continue to keep a watchful eye on Scottish Government and local authority spending commitments on education, and stands ready to do all that it can to Stand Up for Quality Education for all young people across the country."