Bins in Glasgow are set to go unemptied over eight days in August after unions confirmed strike dates for refuse workers.

The GMB has announced workers at 18 councils across Scotland — including Glasgow — will walk out from August 14. It comes after Unison revealed yesterday that its waste and recycling members will strike from August 14 to August 2022.

Talks over pay between the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA), the Scottish Government and trade unions were held on Tuesday, but no deal was agreed.

Unions have voted against an offer which would have seen workers receive a 3.2% rise for a one-year period between April 1 this year and 31 March 2025. COSLA has described the proposal as “fair, strong and credible”.

An overflowing bin in Glasgow from the 2021 refuse worker GMB Scotland strike. | Getty Images

Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser in public services, said the rejected offer failed to match the escalating cost of living or the rise offered to council workers in England and Wales.

He said Tuesday’s talks had been “constructive” but “members are less interested in constructive talks than fair pay”. “The process has gone on too long with too little progress,” he added.

“We are more than halfway through the year and there is no more time to waste discussing old offers with new wrapping. Enough is enough.

“Industrial action will start in two weeks unless ministers and local authorities identify the money needed to make an acceptable offer.

“These strikes will be disruptive to all the Scots who rely on our members’ work but would not be necessary if councils had shown a greater urgency and sense of realism.”

The strike will begin at 5am on Wednesday, August 14 and end at 4.59am on Thursday, August 22.

After the talks yesterday, the Scottish Government’s finance and local government secretary Shona Robison said the meeting had been “productive” amid an “extremely challenging financial landscape”.

Ms Robison said: “While this wasn’t a negotiating forum — as the Scottish Government has no formal role in local pay negotiations — we absolutely recognise the importance of supporting meaningful dialogue to reach a fair pay deal and avoid industrial action.

“We are navigating turbulent financial waters. This week’s statement from the Chancellor (Rachel Reeves) revealed the extent of the challenges facing the public sector across the UK.

“What is particularly worrying is that in her statement the Chancellor announced she is not fully funding the public sector pay deals she has accepted. Instead, cuts are being demanded across most of Whitehall. That means that we will not receive full Barnett consequentials from these pay deals.”

The finance secretary has asked officials to “work at pace with local government officers to understand what an improved negotiating envelope may look like”.

