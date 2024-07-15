Glasgow to Host Future Coaches Event to Support the Next Generation of Football Coaches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Renowned broadcaster and football presenter David Tanner will support ClassForKids’ campaign encouraging coaches to “Get Stuck In’’ and promote positive change. Free-to-attend networking event for football academy owners and coaches will take place on Friday, August 02.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A national campaign to inspire the next generation of community football coaches kicks off this month (July), visiting Glasgow with a motivational, free-to-attend networking event for football academy owners and coaches at CitizenM Hotel on Friday, August 2.

The Future Coaches initiative encourages anyone thinking of pursuing a career in coaching to “Get Stuck In” and embrace football as a catalyst for positive change and a movement that stretches far beyond the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised and championed by ClassForKids, an Access company, facilitating over 3,000 activity clubs across the UK, Ireland and beyond, the sessions will be hosted by renowned broadcaster and football presenter David Tanner of BT Sport and TalkSPORT.

National World

Participants will learn from the best in their field – from established club owners managing large football academies and franchises who will share success stories, insights and strategies, as well as keynote speakers including Keaton Moore, founder of Move Your Mind, a global movement inspiring children and adults to develop healthy minds and bodies through fitness, mindfulness and resilience.

Duncan Ross, Managing Director, ClassForKids said: “We all know that football is so much more than just a sport. It’s about community, teamwork, collaboration, nurturing talent and supporting youngsters on and off the field.

“We believe that inspirational coaches are a vital part not only of academies but also of society – their contribution can make a spectacular difference to players, their mindset, their mental health and their future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is an exclusive opportunity for anyone in Glasgow and surrounding areas thinking of taking up coaching to discover some of the secrets of success from the professionals, to learn how to transform their club into a thriving business, to get practical advice and to network with other enthusiasts.”

David Tanner said: “Apart from being one of the most exciting and exhilarating sports, football can be such a force for goodand this event is the perfect platform to inspire and foster a supportive community of people all equally passionate about the game.”

The first Future Coaches events of the season will take place in Birmingham at ibis New Street on July 26, followed by London at OMNOM, Islington on July 28, with the final event – the only opportunity to attend in Scotland – held at Glasgow’s CitizenM Hotel on August 2.

The Glasgow event will run from 11.30am to 5pm and will include lunch, feature talks and Q&A sessions from speakers including Keaton Moore, Robbie Halliday, co-founder of PLAYER2PRO, and Richard Elms, founder and director of BabyBallers children’s sporting activities, a franchise running throughout the UK - and will offer the opportunity to enjoy the free networking event, learn from experts in the industry, connect with like-minded coaches ad stay in touch thanks to bespoke channels created for this occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keaton Moore, who will be speaking at Future Coaches Glasgow event, said: “In a world so heavily dominated by technology and social media it’s never been more important for children to be involved in sports, connecting with other young people in positive environments, making friends and having fun.

“Sport gives young people the opportunity to express themselves freely, manage their emotions, learn new skills and grow as a person. Being involved in a football team or academy gives children a sense of belonging – a safe family-like environment can work wonders for nurturing young minds. Football is a great way of bringing communities together, giving young people a positive focus and outlet, keeping them out of trouble in their teens and helping boost academic performance during important years of education.

“Events like Future Coaches inspire, motivate and help give more young people access to the vital support they need.”

For more information on any of the Future Coaches events and to book your place visit the direct links to the Birmingham, London and Glasgow events.