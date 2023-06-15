A new show by Banksy opens this Sunday in Glasgow, revealing for the first time the stencils used to create many of the artist’s most iconic works.

Spanning from 1998 to the present day, the artist calls it ‘25 years card labour.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Banksy says: “I’ve kept these stencils hidden away for years, mindful they could be used as evidence in a charge of criminal damage. But that moment seems to have passed, so now I’m exhibiting them in a gallery as works of art. I’m not sure which is the greater crime.” The show includes authentic artefacts, ephemera and the artist’s actual toilet. Staged at Glasgow’s GoMA it will run for three months and open all night at weekends. If it proves popular the show may then tour.

The artist has been plagued by a number of unsanctioned global exhibitions in recent years. “While the unauthorised Banksy shows might look like sweepings from my studio floor, CUT & RUN really is the actual sweepings from my studio floor,” says the artist.

Tickets for CUT & RUN will be on sale from Thursday 15 June, with first public admission on Sunday 18 June.

For all ticket information and to book online visit cutandrun.co.uk.