Glasgow to London train services cancelled due to fallen tree

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 09:38 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Overhead electric wires were damaged during the night.

Train operator Avanti West Coast has said that all lines were blocked between Lockerbie and Carstairs and that services on the line would be affected until 14:00.

Services which were scheduled to leave from Glasgow Central are now starting in Preston with delays expected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Passengers have been advised that if they have already bought their ticket, they can travel on alternative services on the east coast rail line, external for no extra cost or get a refund.

Network Rail Scotland

A statement from Avanti West Coast said: "Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Lockerbie and Carstairs, all lines are blocked.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Please check your journey."

Other train services which have been affected by the weather overnight include the Aberdeen and Inverness line which is closed due to a fallen tree between Dyce and Kintore.

Related topics:Avanti West CoastLockerbieTrain servicesGlasgowPreston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice