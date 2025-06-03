Glasgow to London train services cancelled due to fallen tree

Overhead electric wires were damaged during the night.

Train operator Avanti West Coast has said that all lines were blocked between Lockerbie and Carstairs and that services on the line would be affected until 14:00.

Services which were scheduled to leave from Glasgow Central are now starting in Preston with delays expected.

Passengers have been advised that if they have already bought their ticket, they can travel on alternative services on the east coast rail line, external for no extra cost or get a refund.

A statement from Avanti West Coast said: "Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Lockerbie and Carstairs, all lines are blocked.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Please check your journey."

Other train services which have been affected by the weather overnight include the Aberdeen and Inverness line which is closed due to a fallen tree between Dyce and Kintore.