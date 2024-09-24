Glasgow Tourism: Over £2.35 billion generated from tourists in Glasgow in 2023

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Visitors spent £2.35 billion in Glasgow in 2023, almost 50% (48.6%) more than in 2022.

Scottish Tourism Economic Impact Model (STEAM) data for 2023 also shows a huge rise in overnight visitors to the city.

A total of 3.91 million visitors stayed in Glasgow overnight, up from 2.65 million the previous year. This is a 47.3% increase, with people staying 2.5 nights on average.

Day visitor numbers are also up from 17.69 million in 2022 to 21.8 million. The total number of people visiting Glasgow increased by 26.6% to 25.75 million in 2023.

The figures emphasise the positive impact tourism continues to have on Glasgow’s economy. In 2023, tourism supported 37,117 local full-time jobs, up from 28,840 in 2022. The supported jobs are across a range of areas, including food and drink, transport, shopping, and accommodation.

Visitor numbers and spending have been significantly boosted by Glasgow hosting the first-ever UCI Cycling World Championships. The event attracted over 500,000 spectators and 8,000 athletes to the city.

People from all over the world also travelled to Glasgow to experience street artist Banksy’s first solo exhibition in 14 years. More than 180,000 people visited Cut & Run at Glasgow's Gallery of Modern Art, which broke box office records.

Susan Deighan, Chief Executive of Glasgow Life, said: “Glasgow continues to grow as a successful and popular tourism destination. More people are choosing to visit Glasgow and experience everything our dynamic and vibrant city has to offer. Whether that is our world-class museums, our spectacular programme of events and festivals, our thriving food and drink scene or concerts at one of the city’s iconic music venues.

“These figures also highlight the importance of hosting major events and attracting unique exhibitions to the city. Visitor numbers and spending were boosted significantly by the hugely successful UCI Cycling World Championships and the unforgettable Banksy Cut & Run show at the Gallery of Modern Art. The data also emphasises the vital role tourism plays in Glasgow’s economy and how it benefits Glaswegians.”

VisitScotland’s Regional Director for Glasgow City Region, Lynne Cooper said: “Last year was very positive for international visitors coming to Scotland. Our research shows Glasgow attracts large numbers of holidaymakers from overseas markets, who stay longer and spend more.

“The fantastic variety of museums and art galleries, buildings and architecture, heritage attractions, events, as well as food and drinks experiences encourage new and returning visitors to the city.

“Working with local tourism partners and industry, we are using our channels to promote Glasgow as a year-round destination and help businesses capitalise on the demand for the world class cultural offering here.”

Stuart Patrick, CEO, Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: “It is encouraging to see data that highlights the growing appeal of our city to visitors. We are particularly pleased by the increase in direct visitor spending, as this is the driving force behind tourism in Glasgow, supporting both job creation and our economy. To fully capture this spend, we must offer a world-class visitor experience that presents our city in the best possible way. Achieving this requires continued investment and collaboration on initiatives that enhance the city centre, making it a destination where people truly want to spend their time.”

The majority of overnight visitors (80%) stayed in serviced accommodation such as hotels, apartments and bed and breakfasts. Most people took advantage of the increased number of hotels in the city. Five hotels opened in Glasgow in 2021 and four in 2022, increasing room capacity by more than 1,500. Serviced accommodation stays were up 69.4% on 2022, from 1.85 million people to 3.14 million.

Janice Fisher, General Manager at Novotel-Ibis Glasgow City Centre and Co-Chair of the Greater Glasgow Hoteliers Association, said: “Our members are always delighted to support our incredible city in its drive to welcome visitors from everywhere and this data underpins how important this sector continues to be in our future growth.”

The growth in Glasgow’s visitor numbers is positive news for the whole country as Glasgow is a gateway to the rest of Scotland. The city’s wide range of accommodation and transport links makes it an ideal base for exploring the beautiful landscapes and heritage of the surrounding regions.

Andy Cliffe, Chief Executive of AGS Airports, said: “Glasgow has a well-earned and global reputation for successfully hosting major events, exhibitions and conferences. These figures not only reinforce the importance of continually securing such events; they clearly demonstrate their draw for domestic and international visitors. It is really important we build on this and further elevate Glasgow’s international standing, as doing so will play a key role in attracting airlines which will in turn bring further visitors to our city region.”

Glasgow had a successful year for conferences, hosting over 360 meetings that attracted more than 120,000 delegates. The city is a trusted and popular destination for a variety of national and international associations.