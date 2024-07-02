Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new tourist tax charging visitors to Glasgow could rake in up to £20 million a year for the city.

Glasgow City Council councillors have agreed to kick off plans for a new visitor levy to be rolled out as soon as possible.

The scheme would see visitors pay an extra charge on top of overnight accommodation costs. The tax could only be two years away – 2026 to 2027 – depending on how quickly it can be brought in.

Councillor Blair Anderson, Scottish, Greens, moved a motion calling for the plan at a meeting last week, which was voted in by other city council politicians.

He said the levy could bring in £10 to £20 million annually for Glasgow based on estimates “on other schemes including modelling in Edinburgh”.

Speaking after he got backing for the proposal, councillor Anderson said: “I am delighted that all of Glasgow’s councillors agreed with our Green proposal to start the legal process and get the tourist tax up and running as soon as possible. Councils have been underfunded for years – there is no time to waste when it comes to getting this levy income invested in public services.

“Greens are clear that the money raised needs to be invested back into our city and the services which residents rely on, like our parks, libraries and streets.

“This will make the city a more welcoming destination for visitors, while also showing Glaswegians that our local communities and local services must come first.”

“The tourist tax should only be the first step in fair funding for councils and local services. Greens secured the law which made this possible, and now we need other parties to step up to the plate and be honest about the need to fund services through fair taxes, from a wealth tax to an end to unfair tax breaks for businesses.”