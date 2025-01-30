Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A tourist tax will be rolled out in Glasgow “as fast as we possibly can without tripping ourselves up”, the city treasurer has said.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow City Council has agreed to hold a public consultation on plans for a visitor levy on overnight stays, which is proposed at 5%.

Estimates suggest the tax, which would apply to hotels, hostels, guest houses, B&Bs and self-catering accommodation, would raise over £11m a year for the council, which could be spent on improving the “look and feel” of the city and fund events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An exact date for the consultation process, which will be open to residents and the accommodation industry, has yet to be set, but city treasurer Ricky Bell said he is “very keen that we progress this as fast as we possibly can”.

Glasgow Life

Following the consultation, a report on the responses would be prepared before the council decides whether it wants to continue with the levy. There would then be an 18-month implementation period.

Scotland’s first tourist tax was approved in Edinburgh earlier this month, with a 5% levy coming into place from July 2026.

However, some businesses are concerned it is being rushed. Trade bodies have warned that Glasgow must listen to the industry to avoid “doing more harm than good”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona Campbell, CEO of the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers, said Edinburgh rushed “headlong into introducing a tourist tax”, and other councils should “take stock and tread carefully”.

The consultation process must “listen to the voice of business who will ultimately be responsible for administering this scheme”, she said, adding: “We understand the rationale behind a visitor levy but a badly implemented policy will do more harm than good. Our overriding message to councillors is simple: do it right, first time.”

Speaking at a meeting of Glasgow’s city administration committee on Thursday, Cllr Bell said: “Research by the Scottish Government and Edinburgh University both conclude that at this stage there is no evidence to suggest the introduction of a visitor levy will have an adverse effect on visitor numbers.”

He said the impact would be monitored if a scheme is introduced, adding anecdotal evidence shows “most people who travel to other countries which have a visitor levy in place are not generally put off by going to that particular country”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about a timescale for the process, Cllr Bell said: “I think the plan in front of colleagues today is as fast as we possibly can without tripping ourselves up.

“We only have to look up the road to Edinburgh to see the dangers and the troubles they seem to have got into at a very early stage.”

He added Glasgow planned to deliver a levy as “fast as we can but still in consultation with industry colleagues, and trying to take them with us”.

The proposed 5% rate is estimated to bring in £12.5m to the city each year, with over £11m to spend once running costs have been deducted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cash would be spent on culture and events and on “destination marketing” to increase the number of visitors coming to the city.

Accommodation providers would be liable for the levy, and required to submit quarterly reports. It is proposed they retain 1.5% of the levy monies collected at their establishment to cover their own costs.

Cllr Bell said the tax was about making the city “more attractive for Glaswegians” as well as tourists. Exactly how the money is spent will be informed by responses to the consultation, he added.

He told councillors there needed to be a “fine balance” when setting the rate, so it is “not going to seem excessive to people who are coming to visit the city” but collects “a reasonable amount of money to make a difference with”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collecting the money can lead to “improvements that not only help the city but help” accommodation providers and “help us to help them to grow their business”, he added.

People in receipt of disability benefits would need to pay the tax then apply for the money back.

Cllr Bell said there would be “a lot of administration work for fairly small sums of money”, but the council had to “implement the legislation as we’ve been given it”.

He added: “Not all disabilities are obvious or visible, I don’t think we could say to the receptionist in a hotel or the owner of a B&B, you have to interrogate this person and find out what their disability is and how they qualify.”