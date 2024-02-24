Glasgow traffic restrictions as Outlander prequel series starring Tony Curran resumes filming
and live on Freeview channel 276
Blood of My Blood is inspired by the books of Diana Gabaldon and provides an origin story for Clan Fraser as potrayed in the Outlander series starring Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser and Sam Heughan as her husband Jamie Fraser.
Previous Outlander filming locations in Glasgow have included Glasgow University, Kelvingrove Park, St Andrew's in the Square, Dowanhill Street and John Street.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Blood of My Blood will explore the lives and relationships of Jamie’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) and Claire’s parents, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine). The 10-episode series will center on the two parallel love stories set in two different time periods, with Jamie’s parents in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands and Claire’s parents in WWI England.
Glasgow actor Tony Curran will star as Jamie Fraser's grandfather in the new series. Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy will play Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, who will eventually become Jamie’s parents in 18th century Scotland. Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine will play Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp, Claire’s parents.
“We’re thrilled to be telling the stories of these two couples,” said Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner of both Outlander and Blood of My Blood. “The origins of their relationships explore universal themes that transcend time periods, and we’re so excited for fans to discover and fall in love with these characters and their love stories the way they have with Claire and Jamie.”
Glasgow City Council has put in place traffic restrictions as filming begins. Restrictions will apply to all vehicles, except for emergency services. Some streets will be closed to pedestrians during filming.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Streets affected between 25 February and 7 March include South Street, Balmoral Street, Park Street, Park Circus, Park Gardens, Park Gate, and Park Terrace.
Glasgow traffic restrictions for Outlander: Blood of my Blood filming
South Street from Balmoral Street westwards for 60m from 3pm on February 25 until 5pm on March 4, prohibition of waiting loading and unloading
South Street from 60m west of Balmoral Street westwards for 200m from 3pm February 25 until 5pm March 4, prohibition of waiting loading and unloading
Park Street South from 3pm on February 26 until 5pm March 7 prohibition of waiting loading and unloading
Balmoral Street from South Street, southwards 115m from 3pm on February 26 until 5pm March 7 prohibition of waiting loading and unloading
Park Circus, between Park Street South and Park Gate, from 3pm on March 3 until 9pm on March 6 prohibition of waiting loading and unloading
Park Gardens from 4 Park Gardens to Kelvingrove Park gate from 3pm on March 3 until 9pm on March 6 prohibition of waiting loading and unloading
Park Gate for its full length, south side only, from 3pm on March 3 until 9pm on March 6 prohibition of waiting loading and unloading
Park Terrace between properties 3a and 21 from 3pm on March 3 until 9pm on March 6 prohibition of waiting loading and unloading
Park Street South from 8am on March 3 until 9pm March 6 prohibition of vehicle movements
Park Terrace between Park Street South and property 3a from 8am on March 3 until 9pm March 6 prohibition of vehicle movements
Park Terrace Lane at Park Street South from 8am on March 3 until 9pm March 6 prohibition of vehicle movements
Woodlands Terrace between property 21 and Park Street south from 8am on March 3 until 9pm March 6 prohibition of vehicle movements
Park Street South from 8am on February 27 until 6pm on March 7 revocation of one-way traffic movements during signed closures
Park Terrace for its full length from 8am on February 27 until 6pm on March 7 revocation of one-way traffic movements during signed closures
Woodlands Terrace from 8am on February 27 until 6pm on March 7 revocation of one-way traffic movements during signed closures
Park Circus prior to Park Street South from 7am on March 5 to 9pm on March 5 short term stop and hold of traffic by traffic management
Park Circus between properties 22 and 23 from 7am on March 5 to 9pm on March 5 pedestrians restricted
Park Street South from 7am on March 5 to 9pm on March 5 pedestrians restricted
Park Terrace from Park Street South to house number 4 from 7am on March 5 to 9pm on March 5 pedestrians restricted
Woodlands Terrace from property 20 to Park Street South from 7am on March 5 to 9pm on March 5 pedestrians restricted