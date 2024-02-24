South Street from Balmoral Street westwards for 60m from 3pm on February 25 until 5pm on March 4, prohibition of waiting loading and unloading

South Street from 60m west of Balmoral Street westwards for 200m from 3pm February 25 until 5pm March 4, prohibition of waiting loading and unloading

Park Street South from 3pm on February 26 until 5pm March 7 prohibition of waiting loading and unloading

Balmoral Street from South Street, southwards 115m from 3pm on February 26 until 5pm March 7 prohibition of waiting loading and unloading

Park Circus, between Park Street South and Park Gate, from 3pm on March 3 until 9pm on March 6 prohibition of waiting loading and unloading

Park Gardens from 4 Park Gardens to Kelvingrove Park gate from 3pm on March 3 until 9pm on March 6 prohibition of waiting loading and unloading

Park Gate for its full length, south side only, from 3pm on March 3 until 9pm on March 6 prohibition of waiting loading and unloading

Park Terrace between properties 3a and 21 from 3pm on March 3 until 9pm on March 6 prohibition of waiting loading and unloading

Park Street South from 8am on March 3 until 9pm March 6 prohibition of vehicle movements

Park Terrace between Park Street South and property 3a from 8am on March 3 until 9pm March 6 prohibition of vehicle movements

Park Terrace Lane at Park Street South from 8am on March 3 until 9pm March 6 prohibition of vehicle movements

Woodlands Terrace between property 21 and Park Street south from 8am on March 3 until 9pm March 6 prohibition of vehicle movements

Park Street South from 8am on February 27 until 6pm on March 7 revocation of one-way traffic movements during signed closures

Park Terrace for its full length from 8am on February 27 until 6pm on March 7 revocation of one-way traffic movements during signed closures

Woodlands Terrace from 8am on February 27 until 6pm on March 7 revocation of one-way traffic movements during signed closures

Park Circus prior to Park Street South from 7am on March 5 to 9pm on March 5 short term stop and hold of traffic by traffic management

Park Circus between properties 22 and 23 from 7am on March 5 to 9pm on March 5 pedestrians restricted

Park Street South from 7am on March 5 to 9pm on March 5 pedestrians restricted

Park Terrace from Park Street South to house number 4 from 7am on March 5 to 9pm on March 5 pedestrians restricted