Glasgow City Council have launched a ‘Week of Action campaign’ with warnings that dog wardens will get fined if they don’t comply.

Dogwalkers have been encouraged to keep their communities clean by helping in a litter pick up project.

Undercover enforcement officers will be out around the Anderston, Govanhill and Craigend areas of Glasgow over the coming days, ready to keep the streets cleaner and target dog owners who fail to pick up after their furry friends.

Glasgow City Council launched the ‘Week of Action’ programme earlier this year to tackle filthy streets, litter, overgrown weeds and grafitti. The Council also aim to keep the streets tidy by cleaning up any poo that is lying around.

Advertisement

Cranhill is the next target in the north-east of the city with the rest of Glasgow getting a clean over in the foreseeable future. Council workers will also be out in force clearing weeds, cutting shrubbery, sweeping streets, repairing streetlights, refreshing road markings and tackling fly-tipping from Monday.

Specific streets in the city are being targeted, but undercover enforcement officers could be anywhere in the area. Local residents are being asked to join a litter pick led by Cranhill Development Trust and the council’s Clean Glasgow team on December 1, starting in Bellrock Street.

Fiona Duncan, a community development worker at the trust, said: “Dog fouling is definitely a problem in the area, especially in the community garden and around the playpark.

“It’s horrible for families and volunteers working in the garden who stand in dog poo - so it’s good that action is being taken. I’m also looking forward to good community participation on the litter pick to help keep Cranhill clean.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Offenders on community payback will join the Cranhill clean-up and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service will offer fire safety advice to residents.

Easy ways to keep your community clean

Keep A Clean-Up Bag On-Hand

No matter where you go or what you’re doing, you’re likely to see trash or litter in some capacity. While it’s devastating, it’s an inevitable truth. And the more normalized we become to seeing these types of things and failing to take initiative in solving the problem, the more our planet will continue to suffer. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the amount of trash that’s littered throughout your neighborhood or community, take some simple next steps to ensure that you’re doing everything that’s within your power.

Advertisement

It’s helped to have a clean-up bag on-hand so that you can seamlessly pick up any pieces of trash, without having the burden of carrying them around on your own. Whether you’re walking, driving or even biking, having a trash bag with you at your disposal will allow you at least clean up your immediate environment.

Organize A Community-Wide Litter Pick

Advertisement

If you’re still feeling overwhelmed by the amount of trash in your community, then consider it a sign to involve the community in your cleanup efforts. This sort of initiative will achieve two things—first, you’ll have even more people involved and eager to make the world a better and healthier place alongside you. Second, you’ll get to know your neighbors better, and you’ll all be bonded by a greater sense of community. We’re not meant to do life alone!

Make Your Neighborhood Your Next DIY Project

Advertisement

Since home painting projects are super on-trend right now, maybe you should consider putting your artistic skills to better—and bigger—use. That is, with the permission of your city council or local representative, of course. If you’d like to repaint walls or sidewalks that are visibly starting to show some wear, take the necessary steps to launch the project. And remember to involve your neighbors in the initiative too!

Recycle—And Tell Others to Do the Same