Ice and snow is forecast for this week with temperatures set to drop to -5°C.

A northerly airflow will bring cold arctic air to Scotland from today onwards, with yellow National Severe Weather Warnings for potentially disruptive snow and ice issued covering parts of northern Scotland for Sunday and Monday and Northern Ireland for Monday.

Parts of northern Scotland could see around 10 cms of snow over the two days. Strong winds could result in drifting of lying snow in places. Where showers become more organised, there is a chance some low-lying areas could see up to 10 cm in a few hours.

As well as Sunday and Monday, the cold weather is set to continue until the middle of next week and the Met Office has predicted that temperatures in some parts of Scotland could plummet to -5C. Edinburgh could be as low as-3C, whilst the coldest region looks set to be Fort William and the surrounding area. Elsewhere, temperatures could be -2C in Manchester, -1C in Belfast, and 0C in Birmingham.

A Yellow Warning for further snow showers, merging into a longer spell of snow, is in place for Glasgow on Tuesday and is likely to cause further disruption. The Met Office has warned of possible travel delays on roads on 16 January, potential power cuts and possible delay or cancellations of rail and air travel.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Bulmer explained: “Snow showers from Sunday onwards are most likely to move inland from coasts exposed to northerly winds. The focus of snow showers will be over northern Scotland, but parts of the North Sea and Irish Sea coasts may also see some snow at times.

“There are a couple of weather systems for Tuesday and Wednesday which we are keeping an eye on that bring the potential for disruptive snow for some regions. With cold air firmly in place, any weather systems that move across the country next week will bringing mainly snowfall inland. Models are currently showing us a variety of options for both systems and we’ll be able to add more details to in the coming days.”

The UK Health Security Agency has a Cold-Health Alert in force, which highlights that possibility of significant impacts for the health and social care sector.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “The temperatures we will see leading into the weekend can rapidly have a serious impact on the health of those over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions as it increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections. It is therefore vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours to ensure they are well prepared for the cold weather next week.”

With cool conditions in charge and the potential for snow and ice for some from Sunday onwards, travel plans could be impacted.

Amy Fellows, National Network Manager at National Highways said: “Freezing conditions bring so many hazards such as snow and ice, so take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling to prepare for the unexpected.

