Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 minutes ago Gary Lineker calls on Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
1 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
1 hours ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released
2 hours ago Joe Biden to visit NI for 25th anniversary of Belfast Agreement
3 hours ago Tributes to former paralympian Baroness Masham who has died aged 87
3 hours ago Met Office extends weather warning for snow

Glasgow weather forecast as snow and icy conditions return

It’s pure baltic

By Paul Trainer
Published 14th Mar 2023, 07:44 GMT

March contines to feature freezing conditions with a number of National Severe Weather Warnings across Scotland. Snow fell overnight in parts of Glasgow with icy conditions and snow showers expected today.

Met Office Chief Forecaster, Dan Suri, said: “An area of low pressure moving eastward has brought a mild, and blustery start to the week for much of England and Wales, with showers and some coastal gales. However, an Arctic maritime air mass will reassert itself from the north later today bringing with it another dose of snow and frosty nights for some.

“As we head through the second half of the week conditions turn milder, wetter and windier from the west. This change to milder conditions will be preceded by some snow over parts of northern England and Scotland later on Wednesday, mainly over higher ground.”

Most Popular
Snow covers the cars and roads in a residential area of Glasgow. Snow and ice have swept across parts of the UK, with cold wintry conditions set to continue for days. Picture date: Friday December 16, 2022.
Snow covers the cars and roads in a residential area of Glasgow. Snow and ice have swept across parts of the UK, with cold wintry conditions set to continue for days. Picture date: Friday December 16, 2022.
Snow covers the cars and roads in a residential area of Glasgow. Snow and ice have swept across parts of the UK, with cold wintry conditions set to continue for days. Picture date: Friday December 16, 2022.

Glasgow weather forecast

Headline:

Sunny spells and snow showers. Cold

Today:

A cold day, early icy stretches likely on untreated surfaces, with a mix of sunny spells and snow showers perhaps heavy at times with some accumulations possible especially over higher ground. The showers tend to die out through the afternoon. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Tonight:

A mainly dry and largely clear night for most with a widespread frost developing, perhaps just the odd snow shower across Argyll. Minimum temperature -6 °C.

Wednesday:

A bright, frosty start with some hazy sunshine but cloud increases through the morning. Outbreaks of rain, preceded by snow, spread east through the afternoon, becoming heavy at times. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Unsettled, but much milder than recently, with spells of occasionally heavy rain, especially Thursday and again on Saturday, or showers.

Driving in ice and snow

Here is some advice on planning journeys from Traffic Scotland.

  • Check the Traffic Scotland website before you travel for th best route to take to avoid congestion and for current information on weather warnings in place.
  • Check your lights and tyres, clear your windscreens of any ice and snow.
  • Leave extra time to complete your journey.
Weather forecastGlasgowScotland