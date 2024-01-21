Glasgow Weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as Storm Isha continues on Monday
Glasgow commuters will face travel disruption and high winds on Monday.
An amber weather warning is in place overnight in Glasgow for strong, perhaps damaging, winds associated with Storm Isha which is likely to bring disruption to transport and infrastructure. A yellow warning for rain has been issued for tomorrow with a chance that homes and buildings could be subject to flooding.
Storm Isha will bring high winds to Glasgow overnight with possible damage to buildings, homes and power lines. Delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights should be expected with a danger of flying debris.
Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: “Storm Isha will bring strong winds to the whole of the UK through Sunday and into Monday. The areas of particular concern are reflected by a large Amber severe weather warning which covers Northern Ireland, central and southern Scotland, Wales, much of northern England as well as southwestern parts of England.
“In these regions we could see gusts frequently between 50-60mph and even up to 80mph in exposed coastal locations. As the storm starts to move away on Monday morning very strong winds will also develop in the far southeast of England, bringing the risk of 70-80mph gusts here too in the early hours of Monday morning.
“Storm Isha will bring a disruptive spell of weather to the UK with strong winds across the whole country. Heavy rain will cause additional hazards, particularly in the west. A number of severe weather warnings for rain have also been issued. Keep up to date with the Met Office warnings and pay close attention to guidance from your local authority.”
The Met Office has predicted the following weather and wind conditions in Glasgow.
Storm Isha: Weather in Glasgow on Monday 22 January
1am: Rain, 8°C, 55 mph winds
2am: Rain, 7°C, 52 mph winds
3am: Rain, 7°C, 48 mph winds
4am: Rain, 6°C, 47 mph winds
5am: Rain, 6°C, 43 mph winds
6am: Rain, 5°C, 43 mph winds
7am: Rain, 5°C, 43 mph winds
8am: Rain, 5°C, 41 mph winds
9am: Rain, 5°C, 44 mph winds
10am: Rain, 5°C, 47 mph winds
11am: Rain, 6°C, 46 mph winds
12pm: Rain, 6°C, 48 mph winds
1pm: Rain, 6°C, 49 mph winds
2pm: Rain, 6°C, 46 mph winds
3pm: Rain, 6°C, 47 mph winds
4pm: Rain, 6°C, 44 mph winds
5pm: Rain, 6°C, 43 mph winds
6pm: Rain, 5°C, 43 mph winds
7pm: Rain, 6°C, 41 mph winds
8pm: Rain, 6°C, 23 mph winds
9pm: Rain, 6°C, 19 mph winds
10pm: Rain, 6°C, 18 mph winds
Sunrise at 8.31am, sunset at 4.27pm.