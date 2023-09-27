Storm Agnes will move into Scotland on Wednesday and into Thursday.

Glasgow weather (Photo credit: John Devlin)

Storm Agnes has been named by the Met Office as the deep area of low-pressure that will impact much of the UK on Wednesday and into Thursday.

Storm Agnes will move into western areas of the UK and Ireland on Wednesday, with the strongest winds most likely on Irish Sea coasts, though it will be a widely windy day across the UK.

A Yellow Warning for wind has been issued for a large area of the UK, with rain warnings also issued for parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The wind warning highlights the chance of some damage to building from strong winds, as well as the possibility of power cuts for some. Transport disruption is also likely, with some roads and bridges likely to close.

Steve Basterfield, National Network Manager at National Highways, said: “With the stormy weather being forecast, it is important to plan ahead for your journey, and if weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.

“We have a section of our website dedicated to travelling amid storms, high winds and gales, and considerations for different types of vehicle, as part of our guide to travelling in severe weather. It’s also a good idea for people to check their vehicles, such as tyres, coolant and oil levels, before heading out to reduce the risk of breakdowns.”

Stein Connelly from Transport Scotland said: “Storm Agnes is the first storm of the year and it’s expected to bring some disruption to the transport network, so we’d ask people who are looking to travel to plan their journeys ahead of time.

“Traffic Scotland will have regular updates on the trunk road network on it’s webpage - my.trafficscotland.org – and via its twitter/X account, including details of ‘wind based’ closures for the major bridges around the country.

“The conditions could also lead to disruption on other modes of transport, so if you’re planning to travel by train, ferry or air, you should check with your operator to see if your service is affected.”

Glasgow Forecast: Storm Agnes

Wednesday Weather: 2pm to 4pm: Light showers and cloudy with highs of 13 degrees. 5pm and 6pm: Cloudy with heavy rain and highs of 14 degrees. Winds of 31 mph. .7pm to 10pm: Thundery showers and heavy rain with highs of 15 degrees. Winds of 32 mph. 11pm and 12am: heavy rain, showers and winds of 33 mph.

