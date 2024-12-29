Glasgow Weather: Latest forecast for Hogmanay as weather warning in place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A yellow weather warning is in place for Glasgow on Hogmanay with heavy rain and snow forecast.

The weather for Hogmanay and New Year looks unsettled for Glasgow and the West of Scotland, says the Met Office. The high pressure which is currently dominating the UK forecast has brought largely overcast conditions, low cloud and fog for many parts of the UK, apart from northwest Scotland where a front has brought rain.

Neil Armstrong is a Met Office Chief Forecaster. He said: “From Sunday we will start to see some heavy rain affecting northwestern parts of Scotland. After a brief respite, further rain and strong winds will be in place on Monday and Tuesday across Scotland, as another area of low-pressure approaches. This may be accompanied by some heavy snowfall in the mountains and perhaps to lower elevations.”

Yellow weather warnings have been issued for Glasgow from Monday 30 December to Thursday 2 January with heavy rain, strong winds and snow expected.

Heavy rain will become persistent and widespread during Monday and Tuesday. The Met Office says: “Widespread totals of 50 to 70mm are possible over the two days with some places perhaps seeing 100 to 140mm of rain, these higher totals most likely over western Scotland.”

Tony Wisson is a Deputy Chief Meteorologist. He added: “Later in the week, wintry showers are likely to be a feature of the forecast as a cold northerly flow becomes established.”

Neil Armstrong added: “With such varied and potentially fast-moving weather conditions it is important for people to keep up to date with the forecast.”

Tuesday will be unsettled and breezy. Outbreaks of rain are expected, particularly in the morning with light patchy rain and cloudy skies later on. New Year's Day will be another windy day, with a mix of heavy rain, sleet and snow. Winds will settle overnight and through Thursday morning, with the rest of the day seeing largely settled conditions and bright skies.

Glasgow Met Office Weather Forecast

Outbreaks of rain in the north today, mainly dry elsewhere.

Today

Central Belt and south will be mostly dry and cloudy with the odd shower. Cloudy across Argyll with outbreaks of rain, rain becoming heavier and widespread towards evening. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Tonight

This evening will see rain across Argyll, mainly dry elsewhere. Then widespread and occasionally heavy rain developing across Argyll and the Central Belt overnight, patchy rain elsewhere. Minimum temperature 8 °C.

Monday

A cloudy day with outbreaks of rain, persistent and occasionally heavy across Argyll at first. Further wet weather returning to the north later. Mild. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Another cloudy day with rain at first, then mainly dry, but further rain at times across Argyll. Windy later. Chance of further rain or snow in south Wednesday. Dry Thursday.