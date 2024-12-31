Glasgow Weather: Latest forecast for New Year's Day as high winds and rain cause disruption
New Year’s Day will see Glasgow starting 2025 with overcast skies and a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow showers. A series of National Severe Weather Warnings – including an Amber Warning for rain in Scotland – are currently in place on Hogmanay.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Andy Page said: “Following a complex weather pattern featuring a series of low-pressure systems bringing strong winds, rain and even some snow, the forecast for the next few days has a much colder outlook”.
“Heavy rain will affect parts of western and northern Scotland during Tuesday, with a separate band of rain moving south across northern England and North Wales through the afternoon. Strong winds will also be a feature across southern Scotland and northeast England, which may lead to some travel disruption on New Year’s Eve.”
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Rebekah Hicks said: “A band of persistent and at times heavy rain will linger across Wales and northwest England through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, before clearing southeast during Wednesday afternoon. This rain will be accompanied by strong and gusty winds.”
Weather forecast for Glasgow and surrounding area
Rain, hill snow clearing Wednesday morning. Coastal wintry showers follow.
New Year's Eve will be showery with stronger winds at times, Ayrshire mostly likely to remain driest with a few clear spells possible here. Turning colder overnight. Minimum temperature 1 °C.
A cold start to New Yea’rs Day with fresh or strong northerly winds and showers or longer spells of rain, turning wintry at lower levels. Dry and bright afternoon inland away from coastal showers. Maximum temperature 3 °C.
The very cold spell continuing for the first few days of January, northerly winds and some wintry showers for coastal areas, a lot of bright and dry conditions further inland.
