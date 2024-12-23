Glasgow Weather: Latest forecast including weather for Christmas Day in Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It will be a wet and windy run-up to Christmas

Low pressure is the dominant force for the UK weather in the run-up to Christmas, bringing periods of strong winds and heavy rain for some, which has the potential to be impactful.

A wet start to Christmas Day is likely in Scotland. A White Christmas – which is defined by the Met Office as a single snowflake falling on Christmas Day – is likely, with some snow falling over the mountains of central and northern Scotland, with the possibility of some flakes at lower ground in this area for a short period.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “It’ll be a damp start to Christmas Day for many, though the best of any drier weather is likely in the afternoon as weather fronts gradually move to the south and east. However, the far southeast may hold on to the persistent rain the longest through the day.”

Glasgow Weather Forecast

The weather in Glasgow this week, including Christmas Day

Today

After a dry start rain will spread east this morning. This afternoon will be cloudy with some patchy rain and drizzle, becoming persistent across Argyll later. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Tonight

A cloudy evening and night with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, but some persistent rain across Argyll. Becoming much milder overnight. Brisk southwesterly wind along the Argyll coast. Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Tuesday

Christmas Eve will be very mild and cloudy with some patchy rain or drizzle, but Argyll seeing some persistent rain. Fresh to strong southwesterly winds along the northern Argyll coast. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday

Mainly dry, mild and cloudy on Christmas Day, rain across Argyll in the evening. Cloudy on Boxing Day and Friday with rain at times, but still mild.