Glasgow Weather: Latest weather forecast for the weekend as snow expected

Yellow weather warnings are in place for Glasgow this weekend with Amber warnings for other parts of the UK as snow storms expected.

We go into the weekend with the latest weather forecast suggesting icy conditions tomorrow will lead to difficult travel conditions. Heavy snow is expected on Sunday and overnight into Monday which may cause some disruption.

Snow is expected to reach Glasgow later on Saturday, then spread north across the rest of Scotland through Sunday morning. Snow will be persistent and heavy at times, and will likely drift in brisk easterly winds, especially over higher ground. Much of the Yellow warning area for Sunday, which includes Glasgow and the surrounding area, can expect 3-7 cm of snow.

Met Office Chief Forecaster Jason Kelly, said: “This weekend will bring a range of weather hazards to the UK, notable snow accumulations, freezing rain, ice and heavy rain as well as some gusty conditions.

“We have issued a number of severe weather warnings, including Amber warnings for snow and ice in parts of England and Wales. Some significant accumulations of snow are possible across parts of Wales, the Midlands and northern England in particular, where 5 cm or more could accumulate fairly widely, with as much as 20-30 cm over high ground of mid and north Wales and potentially 30-40 cm over parts of the Pennines. This, accompanied by strengthening winds, may lead to drifting of lying snow.”

National Highways Severe Weather Resilience Manager, Darren Clark, said: “If you are travelling this weekend, keep your distance and reduce your speed. Gritters will be out treating our roads around the clock when ice or snow is forecast, but it is still important to drive to the conditions.

“Even in conditions that seem normal and where the snow is not settling you could always experience slippery conditions.

“Drivers should plan their journeys, check their vehicles, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel.”

Colder conditions are set to develop widely across the UK into next week.

Deputy Chief Forecaster Dan Holley, said: “The system bringing this weekend’s snow will move away to the east by Monday, allowing a cold a northerly flow to become established again for much of next week. This will bring further snow showers to northern Scotland in particular, but possibly to some other areas, especially near western coasts, with a fair amount of dry and bright weather elsewhere.

Temperatures will remain below average, with widespread frost and the risk of ice at times. Some areas, especially in the north, may struggle to get above freezing for several days. It is possible further weather warnings will be issued for the start of next week, so it’s advisable to stay up to date with the forecast.”

Latest weekend weather forecast for Glasgow

Remaining cold on Saturday. Scattered rain or sleet showers in the morning. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Rain, sleet and snow spread north with strengthening winds on Sunday. Clearing to bright spells and blustery wintry showers through Monday into Tuesday.

Tonight

This evening will turn dry with clear skies. Overnight, areas of cloud will develop, with a chance of one or two light showers, these wintry in places. Another cold night.

Saturday

Tomorrow will turn dry with any early showers clearing. Early cloud will break up, leaving variable cloud and some brighter intervals in between. Staying cold.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday

On Sunday the skies will remain overcast with breezy conditions and heavy, drifting snow persisting through most of the day. The snow will break up overnight. Monday will see fairly cloudy skies with some bright breaks and the odd wintry shower moving in. Brighter on Tuesday but a few patches of cloud are expected to drift in, again bringing a chance of the odd wintry shower.