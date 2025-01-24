Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A yellow warning for snow and ice will be in place from midnight tonight until 11am tomorrow as Glasgow continues to face disruption from Storm Eowyn. Glasgow will remain under a yellow weather warning for strong wind until 3pm Saturday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning for snow and ice states: “Snow showers will continue to affect Scotland overnight into Saturday morning. Snow accumulations will mainly be confined to high ground, above roughly 200 metres, where 5-10 cm could develop in places. Ice will be a more significant hazard with icy stretches forming on untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing.

“Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous. Keep yourself and others safe by planning your route, giving yourself extra time for your journey. Check for road closures or delays to public transport and amend plans if necessary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The yellow wind warning says: “Strong westerly winds will persist through the first part of Saturday as Storm Éowyn moves away to the northeast, with gusts of 50-60 mph inland and 60-70 mph on some exposed coasts and hills. There is a chance of 70-80 mph gusts across the Northern Isles for a time. Winds will ease across southern parts of the warning area during the early hours of Saturday, and this easing in wind strength will extend northwards through the day on Saturday.”

Storm Éowyn is currently bringing destructive winds to northwestern parts of the UK as it moves in, Red Weather Warnings are in force for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland. Gusts of over 90mph have been recorded in Northern Ireland and exposed locations in northern Wales this morning.

The Republic of Ireland took the brunt of the storm in the early hours of this morning, with a peak recorded wind gust of 114mph at Mace Head. Met Éireann, the Irish national Met Service, confirmed this is a record windspeed for Ireland.

As the storm continues to move north eastwards the strongest winds are now expected to shift across Northern Ireland and parts of western and central Scotland. Red, Amber and Yellow warnings are still in force across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Jason Kelly, said: “Storm Éowyn is now bringing very strong winds to parts of the UK. There is potential for gusts of 100mph in exposed locations within the Red warning area. Anyone in these Red and Amber warning areas should listen to advice from local responders and keep up to date with weather warnings for their area.”

You can find the full Met Office forecast for Glasgow below.

Glasgow: Weekend weather forecast

Stormy. Heavy showers, turning wintry this evening.

Today

Exceptionally windy with severe gale to storm force westerly or southwesterly winds. Cloudy with frequent showers and even some longer spells of heavy rain, turning increasingly to snow on hills later. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Tonight

Severe gales this evening gradually easing tonight. Showers, frequent in Argyll, and turning increasingly wintry to low levels as it turns colder. Minimum temperature 1 °C.

Saturday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cold and breezy on Saturday with scattered wintry showers, these mainly in the west. Winds easing further through the afternoon. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Sunday to Tuesday

Dry for most of Sunday but outbreaks of rain later, windy. Rain or showers on Monday. Then dry with some sunshine on Tuesday