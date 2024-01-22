Trains in Glasgow aren't expected to return today until late morning or early afternoon.

Taking to social media, Network Rail confirmed that all routes had to be inspected for safety.

"All routes in Scotland remain closed to passenger and freight services until our engineers have inspected tracks for fallen trees and infrastructure damage. Work is well underway, and we’ll make further progress throughout the day. "As it stands, we’re dealing with 17 separate overhead line issues in the Central Belt, ranging from severe damage to wires and kit, to minor damage and fallen trees/debris which needs clearing. Our teams are working to clear debris, inspect the damage and plan repairs now.

"Power failures are also posing a challenge, with supplies to signalling and communications equipment knocked out by Storm Isha. Our telecoms teams are working through each affected site to assess what’s needed, be that a repair or a temporary generator installed.