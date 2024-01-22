Glasgow weather live updates: New weather warnings as Storm Isha disruption to continue
Parts of Scotland have seen the strongest winds in 20 years
An amber weather warning in Glasgow for strong winds associated with Storm Isha has caused disruption to transport and damage to property. A yellow warning for rain is in place today with a chance that homes and buildings could be subject to flooding. An updated weather warning forecasts rain and high winds to continue into Tuesday and Wednesday.
Storm Isha brought high winds to Glasgow overnight with delays and cancellations to bus, train and flights. Some roads are closed this morning with diversions in place because of downed trees and flooding.
Glasgow Weather: Storm Isha
Kelvindale Road traffic disruption
A fallen tree has fallen on to Kelvindale Road which is causing minor traffic disruption.
Emergency services are currently on-site working to try and clear the road.
Glasgow to Neilson route suffers Storm Isha damage
Pictured below is Whitecraigs on the Glasgow to Neilston Scotrail train route.
Network Rail Scotland gave an update on the situation saying: "A large tree has fallen onto the railway here, damaging the overhead wires.
"We’re working to clear the debris and repair the damage as quickly as we can."
Fallen trees cleared between Garrowhill & Easterhouse
Network Rail Scotland has confirmed that they have cleared fallen trees on the route between Garrowhill and Easterhouse.
Taking to social media they issued this update:
"We’ve cleared the fallen trees between Garrowhill & Easterhouse, & now the focus is on repairing the significant overhead wire damage.
One of three sites on this route (along with Kilpatrick and Glasgow Queen St) we’re working on to reinstate trains ASAP.
Met Office Update
Traffic update
Let's have a look at how the morning commute is going.
- M74 northbound at junction 2a is restricted, due to a broken down vehicle. Road users are advised to use caution on approach.
- There's a queue of traffic and one lane is restricted eastbound on the M8.
- Three lanes are restricted southbound on the M77 South of M8 at J22 - J1 Dumbreck.
- 5 lanes restricted Westbound on the M8 J14 - J13 Provan Rd
Delays on the school run
Fallen trees and debris on roads has caused delays and diversions on the morning commute and as parents took children to school this morning. Traffic has been slow moving on main roads.
Glasgow Queen Street suffers Storm Isha damage
Network Rail Scotland have confirmed that Glasgow Queen Street low-level has suffered damage due to Storm Isha.
"At Glasgow Queen Street low-level, a nearby building’s boundary wall and fence has blown onto the railway, with one part hanging above the track precariously.
"This needs rope-access staff and mobile work platform to remove safely, which will take time."
Network Rail issue update on travel
Trains in Glasgow aren't expected to return today until late morning or early afternoon.
Taking to social media, Network Rail confirmed that all routes had to be inspected for safety.
"All routes in Scotland remain closed to passenger and freight services until our engineers have inspected tracks for fallen trees and infrastructure damage. Work is well underway, and we’ll make further progress throughout the day. "As it stands, we’re dealing with 17 separate overhead line issues in the Central Belt, ranging from severe damage to wires and kit, to minor damage and fallen trees/debris which needs clearing. Our teams are working to clear debris, inspect the damage and plan repairs now.
"Power failures are also posing a challenge, with supplies to signalling and communications equipment knocked out by Storm Isha. Our telecoms teams are working through each affected site to assess what’s needed, be that a repair or a temporary generator installed.
"As we mentioned earlier, today is going to be challenging. We know this is frustrating, but safety is our number one priority. We’ll continue to update you on how things are going throughout the day. Thanks for your understanding."
First Glasgow confirm 65 bus route returns to normal service
First Glasgow have confirmed that the 65 bus has returned to its normal service routes.
The service had faced several issues this morning due to Storm Isha having to take several diversions
Domestic flights cancelled from Glasgow Airport
Some domestic flights departing from Glasgow Airport have been cancelled this morning.
The airport are advising passengers to directly check in with your airline if you are travelling during Storm Isha.
The list of flights that have been confirmed as cancelled from Glasgow Airport on Monday morning are as follows:
10am: Belfast International Airport
12:45pm: London Heathrow