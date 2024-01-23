Glasgow weather live updates: Travel disruption as Storm Jocelyn set to hit Glasgow with heavy rain and winds
Trains across Scotland are to be suspended this evening due to Storm Jocelyn
A yellow weather warning of rain and wind associated with Storm Jocelyn has caused disruption across parts of Glasgow today with ScotRail trains being suspended this evening.
All trains across Scotland will be suspended from 7pm with no rush hour services running on Wednesday morning (24 January) as lines will have to undergo safety inspections in daylight before they can be reopened.
ScotRail update
Storm Jocelyn arrives
Met office update
Glasgow City College cancels evening classes
Line closures
Glasgow and Airdrie line update
Last trains from and to Glasgow
ScotRail are advising that passengers check their last trains home as many stop before 7pm this evening.
Glasgow Queen Street-Aberdeen: 15:39 Glasgow QS-Edinburgh via Falkirk H: 18:15 Edinburgh-Glasgow QS via Falkirk H: 18:15 Glasgow C-East Kilbride: 18:20