Register
BREAKING
Live

Glasgow weather live updates: Travel disruption as Storm Jocelyn set to hit Glasgow with heavy rain and winds

Trains across Scotland are to be suspended this evening due to Storm Jocelyn

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 12:39 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 12:40 GMT

A yellow weather warning of rain and wind associated with Storm Jocelyn has caused disruption across parts of Glasgow today with ScotRail trains being suspended this evening.

All trains across Scotland will be suspended from 7pm with no rush hour services running on Wednesday morning (24 January) as lines will have to undergo safety inspections in daylight before they can be reopened.

Show new updates
15:12 GMT

ScotRail update

14:41 GMT

Storm Jocelyn arrives

13:46 GMT

Met office update

12:51 GMT

Glasgow City College cancels evening classes

12:46 GMT

Line closures

12:45 GMT

Glasgow and Airdrie line update

12:44 GMT

Last trains from and to Glasgow

ScotRail are advising that passengers check their last trains home as many stop before 7pm this evening.

Glasgow Queen Street-Aberdeen: 15:39 Glasgow QS-Edinburgh via Falkirk H: 18:15 Edinburgh-Glasgow QS via Falkirk H: 18:15 Glasgow C-East Kilbride: 18:20

Related topics:WeatherGlasgowStorm JocelynDisruptionScotRailScotlandTrains