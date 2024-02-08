Glasgow weather: Met Office issue yellow weather warning for snow and ice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Glasgow this morning from 12pm on Thursday until 3pm on Friday.

It is possible that some snow and ice could hit the city and wider parts of the Strathclyde area between Thursday afternoon and overnight into Friday.

Locals can expect possible travel disruption as some roads and railways are likely to be affected by the weather with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

The Met Office states: "We will see some good sunny spells returning with showers more confined to Argyll. A colder day. Maximum temperature 5 °C.