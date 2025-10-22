The world’s first solar power Observation Wheel is set to be unveiled at Glasgow’s Winter Wonderland at St Enoch Square.

Launching on Thursday 6 November, the Observation Wheel is just one of many new attractions at the festive celebrations that will be open until Wednesday 24 December 2025. Opening times will be 12 noon until 9pm Sunday to Thursday and 10am until 10pm on a Friday and Saturday.

With George Square under redevelopment, this year the city’s main festive activities will take place at Glasgow Green. Glasgow’s Winter Wonderland on the Green will launch on Friday 21 November until Sunday 4 January 2025.

Glasgow Life, the charity that leads culture, events and active living in Glasgow, will bring a new festive lighting trail as part of the celebrations. Glasgow’s Christmas lights are a much- loved tradition and this year things are a little different. Wander along Sauchiehall Street, Buchanan Street and Argyle Street and be mesmerised by several new lighting installations along the way. Expect sparkle and shine. While the Christmas Tree and Crib will be located in the beautiful historic setting of the Cathedral Precinct perfect for a festive moment of calm.

Designed and manufactured in Germany by a family-owned business led by Harvey Wegner, the CO2-neutral Observation Wheel is the first of its kind and the first time to be unveiled in the UK. Its battery storage system is powered by natural light, enabling mains free operation for up to ten hours in the dark. It also enables wheelchair access.

Additional attractions at St Enoch Square include a licensed Festive Bar, showcased in Scotland for the first time, and will include live music throughout the event. There will be family friendly rides including a children’s carousel. Visitors will be able to enjoy festive shopping with bespoke gifts, food and drinks on sale.

This year the city’s festive centre piece takes place at Glasgow Green where sparkling lightsand festive attractions will transform part of the park into an enchanted Wonderland.

Visitors can enjoy theatre performances in the Big Top Festive Live including ‘Cinders Fella’ the laugh out loud Glasga themed family mini panto and ‘Jingle Around the World’, sensory story telling sessions featuring Jingle the Elf who is preparing for final Elf School exams.

Get your skates, grab your friends and head over to the open-air Ice Rink which will feature dedicated ASN times and budget friendly sessions.

The event will include the opportunity to experience popular traditional favourite rides such as Venetian Flying Chairs and the Mad Mouse Rollercoaster or for the more adventurous step up to the thrill rides including, for the first time in Glasgow, Air, a thrill ride that will have you hanging in suspension. There will also be a second city Observation Wheel for visitors to enjoy, in addition to the solar one at St Enoch Square.

A Festive Bar, complete with entertainment, will provide the perfect pit stop along the way and a variety of seasonal food and drink vendors will be serving up a great choice including traditional churros, hot chocolates and humble crumble delicious desserts.

Jensen Taylor Connelly, Director, Scotland’s Theme Park Events who was appointed to deliver the two locations following a competitive tender said, “The location may have changed but the atmosphere and variety of entertainment and attractions at St Enoch Square and the Green will be even more magical.

“We have a great programme of entertainment at the Festive Big Top Live and attractions planned, including the centre piece ice-rink which is always a favourite. There will also be discounts for Glasgow residents. We can’t wait to welcome everyone.”

Lord Provost of Glasgow Jacqueline McLaren said: “Although the nights have started to grow darker winter always shines bright in Glasgow. With ongoing works at George Square, we have an opportunity to reimagine the city’s festive lights with a brand-new trail across the city centre and there are lots of other new and exciting things to see and do. Whether you live in Glasgow or are just visiting, it’s a great time to explore, enjoy the lights, and feel the magic of winter.”