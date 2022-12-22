Glasgow women risks a decade behind bars after animal trials

Kat Chan is hoping that animal trials can lead to cruel-free alternatives.

A Glasgow woman is risking 10 years in prison as 18 Beagle Puppies were Freed from Life of Suffering on Tuesday morning.

Rescuers including Kat Chan, from Glasgow want to put animal testing on trial with the hope that more animals can be saved and they can live more freely, there’s repercussions as a result of this however with a decade behind bars a possibility.

Advertisement

Animal testing refers to procedures performed on living animals for purposes of research into basic biology and diseases, assessing the effectiveness of new medicinal products, and testing the human health and/or environmental safety of consumer and industry products such as cosmetics, household cleaners, food additives, pharmaceuticals, and industrial/agro-chemicals.

All procedures, even those classified as “mild,” have the potential to cause the animals physical as well as psychological distress and suffering. Often the procedures can cause a great deal of suffering. Most animals are killed at the end of an experiment, but some may be re-used in subsequent experiments.

At around 05:30, Tuesday 20th December, 12 supporters of Animal Rebellion entered an animal testing breeding facility and freed 18 beagles in the largest ever open animal rescue in the UK. They remained on-site to accept responsibility for the action.

Chan admits that she can’t just stand and watch animals face torture, “I can’t stand by and do nothing whilst innocent beings like the beagles trapped in MBR Acres are experiencing the most horrific cruelty imaginable. The dogs bred here face a life of nothing but torture unless we step in and put animal testing on trial. I have faith in a jury of twelve individuals to truly decide animal testing should be consigned to history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I hope this can expose MBR and show the public that animals shouldn’t be the subject of archaic practices especially when we have cruelty-free alternatives.”

In 2021, 3.06 million instances of animal testing were recorded in the UK, a 6% increase on last year. 4,016 of these tests were carried out on beagles like those bred by MBR Acres [7]. Other species subject to testing include cats, rats, mice, guinea pigs, rabbits, and monkeys.

The procedures often result in vomiting, internal bleeding, organ damage, seizures and death. For those who survive, the tests can last for months, after which the animals are killed regardless.

Dr Lindsay Marshall, biomedical science advisor to the Humane Society International UK recently stated “The UK cannot expect to have world-leading science innovation whilst we rely on failing animal-based research methods that are rooted in the past.”

Advertisement