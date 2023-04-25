Glasgowist: Brett on Great Western Road appoints new Chef Director

Part of the Cultar Restaurant Group, which includes the Michelin-starred Cail Bruich, Brett has appointed Colin Anderson as Chef Director - previous to this Colin was General Manager.

The business says this is an exciting opportunity to showcase Colin’s strong pedigree as a chef and “take the food to the next level”.

Colin has held senior roles at Michelin-starred City Social and Three-Michelin Starred Restaurant Gordan Ramsay in London alongside acclaimed restaurants in Australia.

Restaurants such as Estelle in Melbourne (2 Chef Hats), Cullen Wines in Margaret River (2 Chef Hats) and Quay at the Rocks in Sydney (3 Chef Hats, and, at the time, 26 in the San Pellegrino Top 100 Restaurants).

The menu at Brett is inspired by the seasons and Colin’s travels using classic techniques to refine dishes he has experienced, from Michelin starred restaurants to street food that are packed full of flavour and texture.

The hand-dived Orkney scallop cooked in a shell over fire with salted coral butter alongside a grilled squid, sobrassada, brown butter and fermented radish dressed in a dashi Infused vinegar as well as an aged raw beef, yuzu kosho crème, raw mushrooms and salt cured egg york are prime examples.

Colin’s signature pays homage to a dish he enjoyed many times whilst in Vietnam, developing the smoke and spice elements of the original dish to create a delicious grilled chicken with smoked chicken sauce, chilli and lime salt with Vietnamese soft herbs.

The wine list plays an important part of the Brett experience both for dining and a unique bottle shop. A focus on sustainable wine making choosing to work with small domaine wineries ensures a handpicked off-the-beaten track list many of which are natural, organic, and bio-dynamic.

The team have also been joined by head chef, Rory Wyemes previously head chef at the one Michelin starred Unelome by Graham Cheevers and Alchemilla in Glasgow, he also spent time as sous chef at Cail Bruich.

Conor McGeady joins the team as restaurant manager, Conor was formally the restaurant manager at Glasgow’s The Gannet and he is backed up by Assistant Restaurant Manager Laura Murray, who has been with Brett since March 2019, previously of from Bilson Eleven.

Brett, 321 Great Western Road

Glasgow, G4 9HR

