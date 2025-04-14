Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

George Square in the heart of Glasgow’s city centre is set to undergo a major revamp with the annual Christmas lights switch-on being cancelled for this year.

It has been announced that George Square’s annual Christmas lights switch-on has been cancelled this year due to works going on in the space.

Alternative arrangements are being put in place for 2025 for there to be a “lighting trail” through some of Glasgow city centre’s main streets including Argyle Street, Buchanan Street and Sauchiehall Street.

The switch-on event for these three streets will take place somewhere else in the city centre.

The Glasgow Christmas lights switch on at George Square, on November 19, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

A spokesperson for Glasgow Life, said: “Glasgow is a hub of top-class events, activities and attractions which offers year-round entertainment, and the city will again build up to Christmas in spectacular style in 2025.

“The upcoming redevelopment work in George Square will mean Glasgow’s Christmas lights switch-on moment will take place in a different part of the city centre this year as part of a new lighting trail.

“To ensure residents and visitors can celebrate the festive season with family and friends, Glasgow Life is developing a Christmas lighting trail that will light up Argyle Street, Buchanan Street and Sauchiehall Street.

“The trail will encourage people to explore and make memories in the city centre and, in turn, support local shops, bars, cafes, restaurants and hotels in the lead-up to Christmas. We look forward to sharing more information in due course.”

The square is set to dramatically changed over the next few years as work is set to begin on the redevelopment of George Square in the coming months.

New designs at George Square include: raised lawn, sheltered seating, feature lighting, informal play areas for kids, a space for cafes, paved area for events and a water feature.