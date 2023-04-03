Trafalgar Entertainment have bought the last privately run theatre in Scotland.

Sitting at the top of Renfield Street, the Pavilion Theatre has shaped Glasgow’s theatre and music history.

Over the years, a number of famous faces have performed in front of large crowds at the venue such as Billy Connolly, Charlie Chaplin and Lulu.

It has face challenges in recent years due to the pandemic but could now be given a new lease of life as Trafalgar Entertainment have been confirmed as the new owners one of Scotland’s oldest theatres.

The Big Yin standing outside the Pavilion Theatre where his show ‘The Billy Connolly Show’ was playing

The company currently operate venues in Australia, England and Wales with this being their very first first theatre in Scotland.

Glasgow’s Pavilion is also a Grade-A listed buliding having been opened in the city in 1904 after being designed by Bertie Crew for Thomas Barrasford.

Although there may be a number of different venues in the city now since The Pavilion was first opened over 100 years ago, it will again hope to be one of the most sought after places to perform at in Glasgow.

Dame Rosemary Squire, Joint Co-Founder and CEO of Trafalgar Entertainment, said: “We are thrilled and delighted to have the opportunity to be the future operators of The Pavilion Theatre in Glasgow. Over the past five-decades the current owners, the General Manager Iain Gordon, and his team have done a fantastic job. We pay tribute to their tenacity, commitment and hard-work - and the legacy they leave.”

Helen Enright, CEO of Trafalgar Theatres, said: “Glasgow is a vibrant, energetic city and The Pavilion Theatre has earned its place in the city’s entertainment landscape. We are committed to building on that success – continuing to do what the Pavilion does best, maintaining the legacy of one of Glasgow’s best-loved and best-supported pantomimes, increasing the number of shows presented, investing in the building, growing audiences and ensuring a successful future for this beautiful, iconic theatre.”

Iain Gordon, General Manager at The Pavilion Theatre since 1984 will be retiring from his role as part of the changes.

Iain said: “The time is right - and this is the right time for me to move onto pastures new. Having been employed by the Pavilion since 1977 I am proud to have been a part of taking the theatre to where it is now. I feel enormously lucky to have worked, throughout my time, with such a dedicated staff and professional performers who have all worked hard as part of ‘The Pavilion Family’ to provide good all-round affordable entertainment.

“Finally, I would like to thank our audience who have all supported me and the Pavilion over the years and I am confident they will continue to do so.

“I wish them all well for the future and hope the Grand Old Lady of Renfield Street continues to live on and prosper well into the future.

“Thanks all – it’s been hard work, fun, and definitely memorable along the way!”

