The latest data released shows the routes to and from Glasgow with the most delayed trains.

We’ve all had to face a delayed train at some point in our life's, some a lot more than others depending on where you stay in the city (or where you’re going).

For the busiest train stations in Glasgow, check out our article: Glasgow's Busiest Train Stations 2024: 20 of the busiest Glaswegian railway stations ranked by passenger numbers in 2024.

We’ve ranked the most commonly delayed routes alongside the average amount of time its delayed below.

1 . Mount Florida The journey from Glasgow to Mount Florida was most likely to see a delay with an average of 81 minutes delay per train. Photo: Creative Commons

2 . Preston The second most delayed route from Glasgow was to Preston with an average delay of 20.7 minutes per train. Photo: Neil Cross

3 . Manchester Airport The journey from Glasgow to Manchester Airport was the third most likely to see a delay with an average of 12.5 minutes delay per train. | Wiki Comms