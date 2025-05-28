Glasgow's Most Delayed Trains 2025: The most commonly delayed trains in Glasgow ranked

These are the most delayed train routes from Glasgow right now.

The latest data released shows the routes to and from Glasgow with the most delayed trains.

We’ve all had to face a delayed train at some point in our life's, some a lot more than others depending on where you stay in the city (or where you’re going).

We’ve ranked the most commonly delayed routes alongside the average amount of time its delayed below.

The journey from Glasgow to Mount Florida was most likely to see a delay with an average of 81 minutes delay per train.

1. Mount Florida

The journey from Glasgow to Mount Florida was most likely to see a delay with an average of 81 minutes delay per train. Photo: Creative Commons

The second most delayed route from Glasgow was to Preston with an average delay of 20.7 minutes per train.

2. Preston

The second most delayed route from Glasgow was to Preston with an average delay of 20.7 minutes per train. Photo: Neil Cross

The journey from Glasgow to Manchester Airport was the third most likely to see a delay with an average of 12.5 minutes delay per train.

3. Manchester Airport

The journey from Glasgow to Manchester Airport was the third most likely to see a delay with an average of 12.5 minutes delay per train. | Wiki Comms

The fourth most delayed route from Glasgow was to London Euston with an average delay of 8.6 minutes per train.

4. London Euston

The fourth most delayed route from Glasgow was to London Euston with an average delay of 8.6 minutes per train. | AFP via Getty Images

