GlasLadies Beer Society partners with six Glasgow breweries to create new summer ales, celebrating the city's patron saint, St. Enoch.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Glasgow celebrating its 850th anniversary this year, a Glasgow beer society has teamed up with breweries across the city to celebrate that milestone with the creation of six new beers.

GlasLadies Beer Society will collaborate with the breweries in the city and has given them a brief to produce a summer ale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nix Prabhu, group founder, said: “As a group, we wanted to celebrate alongside everyone and we had the idea to do a series of beer collaborations with a number of local Glaswegian breweries. Six breweries are participating, Simple Things Fermentation, Duquette, Mainz, Overtone, Shilling and a brand new brewery for Glasgow, Mother Tongue.”

“Each of these breweries was given the brief to brew something that fell within the realm of a summer ale. Essentially what they did was went off and had to think about it and came back with a lovely cross-section of beer that we are going to be very excited to try.”

The project has resulted in a number of new beers that will pay tribute to St. Enoch - including some that might not be well-known to even the most experienced beer drinkers.

Nix Prabhu said: “We've got everything ranging from a Hazy Saison, we've got Belgian Pale ale, but definitely remember that there's also one brewery that's decided to go with an old-timey style, which is a gruit ale. And if folks don't know what that is, well then that's all the more reason for you to go out and try it when it is released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the heart of the collaboration is the celebration of Glasgow’s patron saint, St. Enoch. A name that is occasionally overlooked in favour of St. Mungo.

The society explained: “The name of the collaboration series and the name of each one of the beers being released is St. Enoch, Mother Glasgow. And that was very intentional because Glasgow has two patron saints. A lot of people are familiar with St. Mungo. But it's not as widely known that St. Enoch is also one of the patron saints of Glasgow. And perhaps even less known that St. Enoch was a woman. It was St. Mungo's mother.

“The inspiration for this collaboration series and the beers that we'll all be enjoying in the summertime. This aligns with the Glasgow Fair Monday, and the history behind that is it's actually the feast day of St. Enoch. That's part of the history of Glasgow, and that ties in really well with the 850th anniversary of the city.

“Each one of the beers, although they're different in style, they're all brought together by the theme of a summer ale, and they're all brewed in the memory of and in celebration of St. Enoch as a mother figure for St. Mungo and for the city of Glasgow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GlasLadies Beer Society has been running for more than five years and has around 280 members.

Nix Prabhu explained: “It's amazing seeing as how the first meetup we ever had, I booked a table and I hoped that five or six people would show up. And the rest, as they say, is history.”